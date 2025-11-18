ETV Bharat / state

'Eve Teasers Beware': 'Akka Pade' To The Aid Of Women In Karnataka's Bidar

Bengaluru: A few months ago, a girl was being stalked in front of a college in Bidar, 700 km north of Bengaluru. Little did the stalker know that he would end up in jail in the next half-an-hour for indulging in such act for the past few days without the fear of law.

A few days later, a bike-borne miscreant snatched a chain from a college going girl near the Bidar bus stand. Even before he could flee the spot, he was caught and bundled up to a nearby police station.

'Akka Pade', dedicated patrolling teams of women police dressed in military uniforms, was activated in the district two years ago, with a single mandate to protect women and girl students from eve teasing, stalking and ragging in public places.

"Ever since these 'Akka Pades' have been activated, incidents of eve-teasing, stalking and chain snatching have come down drastically across the district. Earlier, I used to get 3-4 complaints of eve teasing every month. But I hardly receive any such complaints now. In the 11 months of this year, the district has reported just one case of chain snatching against the average 10-11 cases till last year. All credit should go to 'Akka Pade'", says Pradip Gunti, Superintendent of Police, Bidar.

The setting up of women forces, though initiated by the DG (Eastern Range) in 2019, became more active after Pradeep Ganti took over the reins of the district policing.

Bidar was the first district to have such force which currently operates in district and taluk headquarters. These women police patrol near bus stations, public parks, schools, colleges and other public places from 7 am to 8 pm in two-shifts. They interact with girls and women, providing them with their contact numbers so that they can contact them whenever they or others face problems in public places. They also educate girls on bad-touch, good touch, Pocso Act, ill effects of drugs and also teach them self-defence techniques.

"Right now we have 22 members in Akka Pade and they have been divided into teams of 2-3 people and deployed in Bidar, Basavakalyana, Humanabad, Chitaguppa and other taluk headquarters. They remain present near the schools and colleges when they open and close. Afterwards, they patrol around public parks, bus stations and malls,” Pradeep said.