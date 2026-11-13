Evacuation Of ‘Dilapidated’ Janata Quarters: 5 Bhopal Women Consume Poison, Hospitalised; Residents Seek Alternative Arrangements
Housing Board Assistant Engineer says there are 600 units in the complex; only 110 are original allottees, while the remaining units are under unauthorised occupation.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Bhopal: Faced with evacuation of the Janata Quarters in the Aishbagh area of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, some residents are resorting to extreme, self-destructive measures.
On Thursday night, five women consumed a poisonous substance. The incident caused a stir in the area. The women were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.
The Municipal Corporation had long ago declared these quarters to be in a dilapidated state. Despite multiple notices issued in the interest of public safety — instructing residents to vacate these crumbling structures — many families continue to live there. As the deadline for vacating the premises approaches, the anger and anxiety among the residents have intensified.
The families residing in the Janata Quarters in the Aishbagh area have received a final notice from the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation to vacate their homes. The notice mandates that the premises be cleared and all belongings removed by November 13. Following this, the demolition of these dilapidated buildings is scheduled to begin on November 14.
According to Akanksha Agrawal, an Assistant Engineer with the Housing Board, there are approximately 600 units in the Janata Quarters complex. Both the Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation declared these buildings dilapidated and unsafe for habitation long ago. Among the families living here, only about 110 are the original allottees, while the remaining units are under unauthorised occupation.
"The Municipal Corporation had also officially declared these structures dangerous back in May 2016. Despite this, a large number of people are living here under compulsion,” she said.
Demand For Rehabilitation Before Demolition
Among the female residents, Kanija Bi, Seema Khan and Aamna Bi demanded that "alternative living arrangements must be made before the houses are demolished. If the buildings are dilapidated and their demolition is necessary, the administration should first arrange for the rehabilitation of the affected families. We should be provided with a home in exchange for our current one, so that families are not forced to live on the streets".
The residents had previously raised their concerns regarding this issue through posters, memoranda and protests. They said that while the Housing Board and the administration were pressuring them to vacate their homes, no concrete solution had been presented regarding their future or where they would live.
Under the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board’s Redevelopment Policy 2022, plans are underway to redevelop this area. The old structures will be removed and replaced with a multi-story residential complex equipped with modern amenities. According to the plan, valid allottees will be provided with new flats that have 20 per cent more floor area than their current homes. During the construction period, they will also receive a monthly rent allowance based on the Collector’s guidelines. However, given the Housing Board’s redevelopment plan and the scheduled date for demolition, the residents' primary concern is the prospect of losing the roof over their heads.
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