ETV Bharat / state

Evacuation Of ‘Dilapidated’ Janata Quarters: 5 Bhopal Women Consume Poison, Hospitalised; Residents Seek Alternative Arrangements

Bhopal: Faced with evacuation of the Janata Quarters in the Aishbagh area of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, some residents are resorting to extreme, self-destructive measures.

On Thursday night, five women consumed a poisonous substance. The incident caused a stir in the area. The women were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

The Municipal Corporation had long ago declared these quarters to be in a dilapidated state. Despite multiple notices issued in the interest of public safety — instructing residents to vacate these crumbling structures — many families continue to live there. As the deadline for vacating the premises approaches, the anger and anxiety among the residents have intensified.

The families residing in the Janata Quarters in the Aishbagh area have received a final notice from the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation to vacate their homes. The notice mandates that the premises be cleared and all belongings removed by November 13. Following this, the demolition of these dilapidated buildings is scheduled to begin on November 14.

According to Akanksha Agrawal, an Assistant Engineer with the Housing Board, there are approximately 600 units in the Janata Quarters complex. Both the Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation declared these buildings dilapidated and unsafe for habitation long ago. Among the families living here, only about 110 are the original allottees, while the remaining units are under unauthorised occupation.

"The Municipal Corporation had also officially declared these structures dangerous back in May 2016. Despite this, a large number of people are living here under compulsion,” she said.