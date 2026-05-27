ETV Bharat / state

EV Car Catches Fire While Charging In UP's Ghaziabad; Smoke Fills Building, People Rescued Safely

A major tragedy was averted after firefighters controlled the blaze before it spread to other flats in the building. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Panic gripped the Surya Nagar area under the Link Road police station limits in Ghaziabad after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building early Wednesday morning. After receiving information about the blaze, fire department teams rushed to the scene with fire tenders and brought the fire under control after strenuous efforts.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, chaos prevailed among residents present inside the building during the fire.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the Vaishali fire station received information at 2.24 am on May 27, 2026, that a fire had broken out in a building in the Surya Nagar area, with around 15-17 people trapped inside. Following the alert, four fire tenders along with fire safety officers were immediately dispatched from the Vaishali and Kotwali fire stations to the spot.

Rahul Pal added that upon reaching the site, officials found an electric vehicle parked on the ground floor being charged, causing the entire building to fill with smoke. The building's staircase was blocked by the thick smoke.