EV Car Catches Fire While Charging In UP's Ghaziabad; Smoke Fills Building, People Rescued Safely
Around 15 to 17 people were rescued after thick smoke engulfed a multi-storey building in Ghaziabad’s Surya Nagar area early Wednesday.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Panic gripped the Surya Nagar area under the Link Road police station limits in Ghaziabad after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building early Wednesday morning. After receiving information about the blaze, fire department teams rushed to the scene with fire tenders and brought the fire under control after strenuous efforts.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, chaos prevailed among residents present inside the building during the fire.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the Vaishali fire station received information at 2.24 am on May 27, 2026, that a fire had broken out in a building in the Surya Nagar area, with around 15-17 people trapped inside. Following the alert, four fire tenders along with fire safety officers were immediately dispatched from the Vaishali and Kotwali fire stations to the spot.
Rahul Pal added that upon reaching the site, officials found an electric vehicle parked on the ground floor being charged, causing the entire building to fill with smoke. The building's staircase was blocked by the thick smoke.
Fire department teams immediately laid hose lines and began firefighting operations. People trapped inside the building were rescued through the terrace using the adjacent building as an evacuation route. After intense efforts, the fire was brought under control and no injuries or casualties were reported.
Officials said the timely response helped prevent the fire from spreading to other flats in the building. Had the flames spread further, the incident could have turned into a major tragedy. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The fire department has urged people to exercise caution when charging electric vehicles and to strictly follow safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.
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