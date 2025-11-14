ETV Bharat / state

ETV Ground Report: Birsa Munda’s First School In Khunti Lies In Ruins Amid Administrative Neglect

The acting headmaster absent, only a solitary teacher, Jyoti Kerketta, sat in a dim room with the three children who had come. “It is the harvesting season so the attendance is less than other days,” she said, almost apologetically, even without being asked about the uneasy empty classes.

Of 23 enrolled students, only three were present so naturally the classrooms felt abandoned. Empty benches stacked in corners, dust settling on rusted desks and a chalkboard with faint lines bore testimony that teaching learning happened some months back.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as Jharkhand is celebrating its tribal icon with grand events, cultural shows, and official ceremonies, the ETV Bharat team visited the school and the scene was nothing less than shocking - unmistakable signs of official apathy were writ large everywhere.

Khunti: The Government Middle School in Salga village of Digri Panchayat, that shaped young Birsa Munda's earliest years stands like a forgotten edifice. The walls bear cracks, windows broken and a silence that hangs heavier than history. There is more. Moss creeps up its walls. The paint has peeled and the muddy courtyard is littered with fallen leaves that none has bothered to sweep. A school, once crowded with students, today, has only three.

She mentioned that Classes 6 and 7 have no students at all, so two locked rooms are just locked with broken latches.

What hurts villagers the most is not the neglect, but the erasure. Neither is there a statue nor a plaque. No inscription either. No indication to tell a visitor that this was once the first school of Birsa Munda, the hero behind the tribal uprising.

Sadly, his childhood footsteps have been covered by weeds.

Villagers Vinod Nag and Randai Nag expressed their disappointment. “This is Birsa’s school. At least a memorial should have been erected. People should know that this was the school that shaped his sensibilities as a kid first,” they said.

They recall the old stories about Birsa, how his grandparents brought him to Ayubahatu because the family struggled financially, and then he was enrolled in Salga Vidyalaya. “The story is important in the present day context when we are celebrating 150 years of Birsa's life. History breathes here but look at the condition of the school,” they said pointing at the undergrowth.

ETV Ground Report: Birsa Munda’s First School In Khunti Lies In Ruins Amid Administrative Neglect (ETV Bharat)

The water supply system to the school is broken and electricity disconnected for months. Classrooms remain half-lit even in the afternoon. The playground is little more than a patchy land that is too rough for even marbles to roll. A school that bears the legacy of Jharkhand’s greatest icon has turned an eyesore for people who look up to the great leader and his legacy.

District Education Superintendent Abhay Kumar Sheel has promised corrective measures. "A meeting will be held with villagers to plan improvements and ensure Birsa Munda is suitably honoured," he said.

A statement, too late and less to make people happy. Till effort is made to give the place its due, the school lies ruined, as a piece of deteriorating history.