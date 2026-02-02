Fit Hoga Bharat: ETV Bharat Organises Free Training On Health And Fitness In Hyderabad
The program was organised in Begumpet with the aim of creating awareness about Health and Fitness.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST|
Updated : February 2, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The fitness program 'Fit Hoga Bharat' organised by ETV Bharat in Begumpet was held with enthusiasm on Sunday morning. A large number of fitness lovers attended this program jointly organised by ETV Bharat and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil. This on-ground session was organised with the aim of creating awareness about Health and Fitness.
Starting with Yoga
The program, which started at 6 AM on Sunday, was preceded by a yoga session. The participants transformed their minds and bodies with yoga asanas and breathing exercises in a peaceful atmosphere. This yoga session was conducted under the guidance of experienced Rashida Sidhpurwala.
High energy with Dance Fitness
The Dance Fitness program, organised after the yoga session, excited everyone. With enthusiastic music and active exercises, the entire stage swayed with high energy. Vijaya Tupurani and Vanashree Sharma conducted DanceFitness sessions and infused new enthusiasm among the guests.
Venue for all ages
Everyone was impressed by the enthusiastic participation from 12-year-olds to 80-year-olds. The organisers said that this program proved that age is not a barrier to health.
Prizes for the best performers
The trainers selected three participants who recognised their commitment, perseverance, and enthusiasm. They presented prizes to encourage them to continue their fitness journey. This inspired others to pay more attention to fitness.
Health awareness program
Refreshments were arranged for the participants after the fitness sessions. Then an awareness conference was held on behalf of Medicover Hospitals, the health partner for this program. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr K. Satish Kumar from Mecover Hospital explained the importance of a healthy diet, physical activity, and regular exercise.
Satish suggested that the more you stay away from a stressful lifestyle, the better, and that you should eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and stay away from junk food. He warned that knee pain is caused by a lack of exercise at a young age. He said that this problem can be solved by making lifestyle changes and staying away from stress.
"Stay healthy. Eat good food. Consult a doctor when you have a health problem. Take advice from them. 95 per cent of diseases are not fatal. If you follow the right diet and exercise principles and stay away from junk food, you can stay healthy without any problems. You don't need to go to a doctor to stay healthy. The cost of a healthy life is very low. It costs less to live happily," Dr K. Satish Kumar said.
The fitness mantra is very useful
It was heartwarming to see even the elderly enjoying DanceFitness in the program. They all said that they regularly follow the online videos of 'Fit Hoga Bharat'. They said that participating in the live event, which they do daily, was more exciting. They said that they would definitely attend this program for the next three Sundays. They said that it would be good to organise such events and create awareness about health for those who are struggling with old-age problems.
"I came from Dilsukhnagar. This program is very amazing. I do yoga every day, and today I did it in three ways. Also, they made health awareness easy to understand," a participant of the event, Satya Mitra, said.
Another participant, Vaishnavi, said, "I don't do yoga every day, but I do exercise and martial arts. Today I did yoga after a long time, and it felt very good to come here. It is very necessary to organise such awareness programs."
More sessions in February
These on-ground fitness programs will be organised on the coming Sundays, i.e., February 8, 15, and 22 at Mayuri Office, Begumpet. The organisers have called on family members and friends to participate and be part of this fitness movement organised by ETV Bharat for free.
