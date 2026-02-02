ETV Bharat / state

Fit Hoga Bharat: ETV Bharat Organises Free Training On Health And Fitness In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The fitness program 'Fit Hoga Bharat' organised by ETV Bharat in Begumpet was held with enthusiasm on Sunday morning. A large number of fitness lovers attended this program jointly organised by ETV Bharat and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil. This on-ground session was organised with the aim of creating awareness about Health and Fitness. Starting with Yoga The program, which started at 6 AM on Sunday, was preceded by a yoga session. The participants transformed their minds and bodies with yoga asanas and breathing exercises in a peaceful atmosphere. This yoga session was conducted under the guidance of experienced Rashida Sidhpurwala. ETV Bharat Organises Free Training On Health And Fitness In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat) High energy with Dance Fitness The Dance Fitness program, organised after the yoga session, excited everyone. With enthusiastic music and active exercises, the entire stage swayed with high energy. Vijaya Tupurani and Vanashree Sharma conducted DanceFitness sessions and infused new enthusiasm among the guests. Venue for all ages Everyone was impressed by the enthusiastic participation from 12-year-olds to 80-year-olds. The organisers said that this program proved that age is not a barrier to health. Prizes for the best performers The trainers selected three participants who recognised their commitment, perseverance, and enthusiasm. They presented prizes to encourage them to continue their fitness journey. This inspired others to pay more attention to fitness.