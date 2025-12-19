ETV Bharat Impact: Uttarakhand RTO Acts Against Hazardous Parking; Issues 541 Challans, Seizes 79 Vehicles

ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat news report highlighted how hazardous parking of vehicles along the highways poses a serious threat to commuters, specially during foggy conditions.

Thorough inspection was held on the highways (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Dehradun: Hazardous parking of vehicles along highways, especially in foggy conditions, poses a huge risk of road accidents due to poor visibility. ETV Bharat highlighted the issue in its news report on December 18 and within four hours, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched an inspection drive.

The drive was launched in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri and Uttarkashi districts on Thursday evening. The enforcement teams took action against vehicles for hazardous parking, overspeeding, driving in the wrong direction and for not having reflectors.

Reflectors were installed on the spot (ETV Bharat)

Challans were issued to 541 vehicles and 79 vehicles were seized by the traffic police over hazardous parking. A total of 181 vehicles were fined for overspeeding, 55 for driving in the wrong direction and 71 for not having reflectors. This apart, nearly 251 people were fined for not wearing helmets and seatbelts. During the drive, teams installed reflectors on 81 trucks, dumpers, and tractor-trolleys on the spot.

Dehradun ARTO Anita Chamola said, "In compliance with the instructions given by the RTO in the wake of the increasing accidents due to fog, enforcement teams conducted a checking drive in Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, and Uttarkashi districts under the Dehradun division. Action was specifically taken against overspeeding, driving in the wrong direction, vehicles without reflectors, and vehicles parked on the roadside at night without proper safety measures."

Danger signs were put up by traffic police personnel (ETV Bharat)

Fog has triggered multiple road accidents in Uttarakhand and with the Regional Meteorological Centre warning that dense fog will prevail over next three to four days, authorities have urged people to follow traffic advisories and take necessary precautions while driving.

Editor's Pick

