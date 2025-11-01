ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Uttarakhand Govt To Bear Medical Expense Of Two Statehood Agitators

This follows a news story of the duo by ETV Bharat titled 'Living Martyrs' to mark the occasion. The coverage attempted to convey to the government the pleas of Dehradun-based statehood agitators Amit Oberoi and Roorkee-based Prakash Kanti, who have been suffering for the past 30 years.

Dehradun: Ahead of the silver jubilee of state formation on November 9, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that the government will bear the entire medical expense of two agitators, who were maimed during the statehood movement.

During the agitation, Oberoi suffered from injuries, rendering nearly 90% of his body immobile. Bound to mostly bed and wheelchairs, he welcomed Dhami's decision and expressed happiness at getting a new lease of life. Oberoi's monthly treatment cost of Rs 70,000 was too humongous to manage with a meagre Rs 20,000 pension as a statehood activist.

The lower portion of Kanti, who fell from the Rispana Bridge after being hit by police batons during the agitation, was paralysed. Since then, he has been bound to s wheelchair and dependent on others for even daily needs.

Activist Prakash Kanti. (ETV Bharat)

The assurance from the state government recognising their contribution to the state formation and the life-long damage suffered by them makes the effort of ETV Bharat in highlighting the precarity of such people who have immense contributions to society.