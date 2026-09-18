ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Help Reaches Flood-Hit Bilaimari In Bengal's Malda After Victims' Plight Comes To Light

On Thursday, Minister Joel Murmu and MP Khagen Murmu visited the flood-affected area and themselves served food to the people. While the Minister assured the victims affected by both Ganga erosion and floods of their safety and survival, the MP spoke of rehabilitation plans.

Ratua MLA Samar Mukherjee had also raised the issue with the administration, noting that while flood victims from Mahanandatola had received administrative assistance, those from Bilaimari had been left out. He further urged the administration to look into the matter on priority.

Complaints have also arisen that many are deprived of food, drinking water, cattle feed, and medical care. Allegedly, the administration has not even provided polythene sheets or boats for those staying on the embankments. Moreover, it has been alleged that several residents are forced to spend their own money to travel between the embankments and their homes.

While flood victims in Manikchak's Bhutni and Ratua-I Block's Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat received administrative aid, there are allegations that the flood-stricken residents of Bilaimari Panchayat received virtually nothing for a long time. They alleged that the district administration treated them unfairly regarding the distribution of government relief; while relief materials reached victims in Bhutni and Mahanandatola.

Although water levels in the Ganga and Fulhar rivers have begun to recede, vast areas of Malda district still remain inundated. In view of the situation, the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for flood victims now. Cooked meals are being served daily at relief camps, while dry rations are being distributed to those who have stayed put in their homes, officials said.

Even as relief measures have been expedited, the crisis seems far from over. Many of the families have been left without a roof over their head as their houses have either been partially damaged or completely destroyed due to Ganga erosion. While some have moved to relief camps, majority have taken shelter on embankments, with the administration now facing the bigger challenge of facilitating their rehabilitation.

On September 15, ETV Bharat published a report regarding complaints over distribution of government relief in Bilaimari Gram Panchayat area under Ratua-I Block here. Following this, local administrative officials along with State Minister Joel Murmu and Malda North MP Khagen Murmu visited the area to oversee relief distribution.

Malda: Finally, the tide is turning in flood-ravaged Malda district in West Bengal two days after ETV Bharat highlighted the plight of those who were allegedly left out of government assistance in the aftermath of the calamity.

After reviewing the flood and erosion situation with administrative and police officials, Khagen Murmu said, "We visited Suryapur High School, where a relief camp has been set up. Flood victims from several areas including the Mahanandatola and Bilaimari panchayats have taken shelter here. Many parts of Ratua-I block are inundated, and water has entered people's houses."

Malda North MP Khagen Murmu visits flood-hit areas (ETV Bharat)

"Due to erosion by the Ganges, the Mahanandatola and Bilaimari gram panchayats are on the verge of being swallowed by the river. The distance between the Ganges and the Fulhar river is now merely 500 meters. A tributary of the Fulhar and the Kosi River also flows through this area. If, for any reason, these three rivers were to merge, vast swathes of Ratua including Kahala and Debipur gram panchayats would be submerged by the Ganges. People are living in these conditions, with many forced to stay out in the open," the Parliamentarian said.

The MP further stated that acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister, ministers are stationed in the flood-affected areas to ensure the delivery of essential services. "There is no shortage of government support here. Those affected themselves have acknowledged that the measures taken by the administration this time are unprecedented," Khagen Murmu said.

He stated that victims are awaiting rehabilitation, as their houses have been swallowed by the Ganges. "Immediate housing is their urgent need. The intensity of the erosion is likely to increase as the water levels recede. Wee are striving to arrange for their swift rehabilitation. The administration has also taken steps to address the health needs of the vulnerable population. I extend my gratitude to everyone who is providing relief and standing by these distressed people during this crisis," he added.

Food being served to flood-hit victims in relief camps (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Joel Murmu cited that the erosion caused by the Ganges this time is catastrophic. Lashing out at the earlier Trinamool government, he said, "Had the previous government taken measures to curb erosion, people here would not be facing this predicament today. Both the Ganges and the Fulhar rivers are causing massive erosion here. Having lost everything to the erosion, the residents of Ratua are enduring great hardship, compounded by the onset of floods."

As per officials, more than 300 people have taken shelter at Suryapur High School, and the administration is ensuring they receive proper care and services. "We are fully prepared to provide any necessary assistance; supplies ranging from food for the flood victims to fodder for their livestock are being distributed. The government is actively considering solutions for those who have lost their homes," the minister said.

He added, "A sum of Rs 3,600 crore has been allocated in the current budget to combat Ganges erosion. However, this budgetary allocation alone is not enough. The issue of Ganges erosion affects Bihar and Jharkhand alongside our state; a resolution can only be reached through a meeting of the Chief Ministers of these three states."

The minister further said, "The erosion problem in Malda has now become an issue of national significance. A six-to-seven-member delegation from IIT Kanpur is scheduled to visit to explore solutions. Dredging of the Ganges will be undertaken following their comprehensive assessment."

He further mentioned, "The flow of the Ganges will be split into two by constructing a canal at Sakrigali in Bihar; this is the only way to prevent riverbank erosion in Malda and save its residents. The government is keen to ensure the Farakka Barrage remains intact. The lion's share of the funds allocated for erosion control will be spent in Malda; any surplus funds will be utilised for work in Murshidabad and the 24 Parganas. We are currently awaiting a delegation from IIT Kanpur. They will assess the situation and prepare cost estimates, after which erosion control work will commence during the dry season."

Meanwhile, Jesarat Ali, a resident of the flood-hit Chandpur village, acknowledged on Thursday that distribution of relief materials has started and polythene sheets are being provided to the affected people after administrative officials and senior leaders paid a visit to the area. "The administration has announced that tube wells for drinking water will also be installed here. However, cooked food has not yet been distributed in the area. We were asked to go to the relief camp for meals, but the camp is quite far away. It is not feasible to travel there twice a day just to eat. It would be better if the administration made arrangements for cooked food right here," Ali urged.

As per latest updates, the water level of the Ganges is gradually receding. By Thursday afternoon, the river's water level stood at 25.65 meters, 35 cm above the critical danger mark of 25.30 meters. The water level of the Fulhar River is also dropping; standing at 27.51 meters, which is eight cm above its danger mark of 27.43 meters.

Also Read: