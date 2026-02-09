ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Solar Lights Illuminate Tricolour At Bengal's Chandannagar French Museum, Director Reappointed

With approval from the Higher Education Department, Pal's term as director has now been extended for another six months. She said she would ensure such incidents do not happen again during this period.

Pal said she had stopped visiting the museum for some time after her previous term ended, and alleged that the situation arose due to negligence on part of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff and museum employees. She claimed that the museum had been kept in darkness in a similar manner on two or three earlier occasions as well.

Taking the initiative, Pal said the move was necessary to ensure such an incident does not recur.

As a special measure, solar lights have now been installed on the tricolour setup, so that it remains illuminated automatically. Further, the administration reappointed Basabi Pal as the director of this historic museum.

The Chandannagar French Museum, depicting French architecture and which stands as a symbol of the town's colonial heritage, had remained without proper lighting for several days. The national flag placed atop the museum was also not illuminated, prompting residents to raise concerns on social media over what they described as disrespect to the tricolour and neglect of the heritage site.

Chandannagar: The tricolour at Chandannagar French Museum will no longer be in darkness, as the district administration installed solar lights on the national flag here days after ETV Bharat published a report following concerns raised by local residents.

Speaking on the issue, Pal said, "My renewal order was delayed. The condition of the French Museum that came to my notice was very unfortunate. The permanent staff here are completely non-cooperative. These things are done deliberately."

She further alleged lapses in monitoring arrangements, despite the presence of CCTV cameras. "There are 62 CCTV cameras, all of which were installed during my tenure. But the CCTV footage was never provided to me to view on my mobile phone. The staff here, however, have arranged to view it on their own mobile phones," she said.

Pal added that she was not informed about the museum being kept in darkness by the staff and came to know about it only after ordinary citizens alerted her. "Last year, on December 25, and again on Thursday and Saturday, the national flag was not illuminated. That was a very bad thing. The responsibility of switching on the lights rested with the ASI staff, but they did not do it, either intentionally or unintentionally. The ASI representative here was also responsible for looking into the matter," she said.

Speaking on the decision to install solar lights, the director said, "Even if no one switches on the lights, the solar light will turn on automatically. In the future, the national flag will not remain in darkness."

She also said that the matter has been brought to the notice of senior ASI officials. "How did this happen despite having permanent security guards at night? Staff come and go as the per their wish. Many times, attendance is not even marked. Many tourists visit the museum daily. The permanent staff do not follow my instructions," she alleged.

Meanwhile, residents of Chandannagar, considered the "city of lights", have welcomed the swift action after the ETV Bharat report. Local resident Kalyan Chakraborty said, "It's good that the lights have been installed. The state education department has reappointed Director Basabi Pal, which is fine. But if work is not done properly, responsibility will fall on her. This museum needs proper attention. Political games are being played here. Our Governor is the Chancellor of this institution, and he should also step forward in the interest of the museum."

Chandannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ram Chakraborty also expressed optimism that the issue would not recur. "I hope such an incident will not happen again. I have faith in Director Basabi Pal," he said.

Also Read: