ETV Bharat Impact: Six Teachers Deployed After Report Highlights Staff Shortage At Kendrapara Schools
After ETV Bharat's Radhakanta Mohanty highlighted the staff shortage issue, six teachers have now been sent from nearby government schools, on a three-day deputation arrangement.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
Kendrapara: For the last four months, nearly 150 students in two schools in Odisha's Kendrapara district had been studying without a single regular subject teacher. Shockingly, a clerk was teaching the students in one school, while a physical education teacher (PET) had taken over classroom duties in other.
The situation has now changed slightly. Following an ETV Bharat ground report published last month, the Education Department has deputed six teachers to the two schools - Kutaranga Panchayat High School and Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha at Dhol, bringing temporary relief to students, parents and school staff.
The two schools are located just around eight km from Kendrapara town and about two miles from the District Collector's office.
Kutaranga Panchayat High School has 53 students in Classes IX and X, while 85 students in the same classes study at Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha. Together, 148 students were affected by the shortage of teachers.
At Kutaranga, clerk Ramesh Chandra Sahu used to teach students along with handling his regular clerical responsibilities. At Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha, a PE teacher was taking classes.
Even after four months into the academic session, students had no regular teachers for different subjects.
ETV Bharat Highlights The Problem
On July 28, ETV Bharat published a ground report, "A grim picture of education system in Kendrapara: Future of 148 students dependent on a clerk and a Physical Education Teacher", highlighting the staff shortage issue.
After this, the ETV Bharat team repeatedly questioned Education Department officials about when arrangements would be made for the students.
Kendrapara District Education Officer Pabitra Kumar Barik said, "Both schools are fully grant-in-aid institutions and the government is considering fresh appointments there."
He also said teachers from government schools could not simply be transferred to these institutions.
As an immediate solution, however, the Education Department eventually decided to send teachers from nearby government schools on three-day deputation.
Students Hopeful
As per the arrangement, three teachers are now visiting Kutaranga Panchayat High School each week on a rotational basis.
Gayatri Sahu, a student of Class X, said the situation was very different earlier. "Earlier, Ramesh Sir, who is the clerk at our school, was managing everything, from the mid-day meal to teaching. Sometimes someone would come and take a class; otherwise, we would study on our own and leave. Now, two female teachers and one male teacher have joined. We are enjoying our studies now. One teaches Odia, one English and one Science. We hope to perform well in the Class X examination this year."
Under the current arrangement, two female teachers and one male teacher take classes at Kutaranga from Monday to Wednesday, while another teacher teaches from Thursday to Saturday.
In total, six teachers have been deputed to the two schools.
Retired Teacher Seeks Permanent Solution
Meanwhile, Retired teacher Parmananda Thatoi, associated with Maa Mangala Vidyapeetha at Dhol, said the schools already had the infrastructure and environment needed for students, but without a permanent solution, problems will persist.
"Both schools have infrastructure, a good environment, gardens; everything is there. But there were no staff. It is surprising that one school was being run by a clerk and another by a physical education teacher without teaching staff from the Education Department. We thank the DEO and the Collector for providing teachers on a temporary three-day basis. But unless permanent teachers are appointed, there will be serious problems in the future. A long-term permanent solution is needed," he stated.
While many teachers were reportedly reluctant to take up deputation duties, Kavita Sahu, a Science teacher from Nikirai Mahavir High School, agreed to teach at Kutaranga Panchayat High School three days a week.
She said she joined the school last Monday and first spoke to students to understand their syllabus and academic level. "I am posted at Nikirai Mahavir High School. I have been deputed here for three days and I joined last Monday. I have come here to teach Science. First, I asked the students about their syllabus and academic level. Today, I taught Life Science and Biology to Classes IX and X," Sahu said.
Asked whether she is comfortable with the arrangement, she said, "Why should it be difficult to teach children? Wherever I am posted, I will teach because that is also a school and this is also a school. I teach at my own school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from Monday to Wednesday I will teach here."
For Kutaranga Panchayat High School clerk Ramesh Chandra Sahu, the deputation of teachers has brought significant relief.
His primary responsibility was clerical work, including U-DISE, enrolment, mid-day meals and other departmental tasks. But with no teachers in the school, he had also been teaching Classes IX and X.
Ramesh said, "I was under tremendous pressure earlier. We have taken up our jobs to help implement various government programmes successfully, so we have to perform our duties. But when there was not a single teacher in the school and the children needed education, I had to teach them while also dealing with various other issues."
He added, "The situation has now changed. I would especially like to thank the friends at ETV Bharat. I also thank the Kendrapara Collector, who understood the problem and arranged three deputation teachers. Two female teachers are coming on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while Vivekananda Sir from Gogua High School teaches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, if further steps are taken for permanent appointments, we will be even more grateful."
Parents Welcome Move, But Seek Permanent Teachers
Kutaranga Sarpanch Chiranjan Jena, who happens to be a parent of one of the affected students, also thanked ETV Bharat for highlighting the issue. "The problem at Kutaranga Gram Panchayat High School was that we had no teachers at all. The school was functioning under the supervision of clerk Ramesh Sir. Many thanks to ETV Bharat. Following its efforts, the Education Department has provided three teachers on deputation. We are happy about that."
But this is not a permanent solution, he said, appealing to the DEO and the Collector to find a permanent solution so that the schools can function smoothly.
For the 148 students, the immediate crisis has eased. But the bigger question remains: how long will the three-day deputation arrangement continue?
"The ETV Bharat report has led to an immediate intervention, bringing teachers to the two schools. But the real solution lies in permanent teacher appointments, not a temporary arrangement. After all, the future of 148 children cannot depend indefinitely on deputation. It needs a stable and permanent education system," Jena added.
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