ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Six Teachers Deployed After Report Highlights Staff Shortage At Kendrapara Schools

Six teachers deployed after ETV Bharat report on Kendrapara Schools with no teachers ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: For the last four months, nearly 150 students in two schools in Odisha's Kendrapara district had been studying without a single regular subject teacher. Shockingly, a clerk was teaching the students in one school, while a physical education teacher (PET) had taken over classroom duties in other.

The situation has now changed slightly. Following an ETV Bharat ground report published last month, the Education Department has deputed six teachers to the two schools - Kutaranga Panchayat High School and Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha at Dhol, bringing temporary relief to students, parents and school staff.

Kutaranga Panchayat High School in Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

The two schools are located just around eight km from Kendrapara town and about two miles from the District Collector's office.

Kutaranga Panchayat High School has 53 students in Classes IX and X, while 85 students in the same classes study at Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha. Together, 148 students were affected by the shortage of teachers.

At Kutaranga, clerk Ramesh Chandra Sahu used to teach students along with handling his regular clerical responsibilities. At Maa Mangala Uchha Vidyapeetha, a PE teacher was taking classes.

Even after four months into the academic session, students had no regular teachers for different subjects.

ETV Bharat Highlights The Problem

On July 28, ETV Bharat published a ground report, "A grim picture of education system in Kendrapara: Future of 148 students dependent on a clerk and a Physical Education Teacher", highlighting the staff shortage issue.

After this, the ETV Bharat team repeatedly questioned Education Department officials about when arrangements would be made for the students.

Six teachers deployed after ETV Bharat report on Kendrapara Schools with no teachers (ETV Bharat)

Kendrapara District Education Officer Pabitra Kumar Barik said, "Both schools are fully grant-in-aid institutions and the government is considering fresh appointments there."

He also said teachers from government schools could not simply be transferred to these institutions.

As an immediate solution, however, the Education Department eventually decided to send teachers from nearby government schools on three-day deputation.

Students Hopeful

As per the arrangement, three teachers are now visiting Kutaranga Panchayat High School each week on a rotational basis.

Gayatri Sahu, a student of Class X, said the situation was very different earlier. "Earlier, Ramesh Sir, who is the clerk at our school, was managing everything, from the mid-day meal to teaching. Sometimes someone would come and take a class; otherwise, we would study on our own and leave. Now, two female teachers and one male teacher have joined. We are enjoying our studies now. One teaches Odia, one English and one Science. We hope to perform well in the Class X examination this year."