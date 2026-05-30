ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Rajasthan To Conduct Survey Of Parks, Following #SafeParksSaveLives Campaign

Jaipur: The impact of the series of reports published by ETV Bharat called #SafeParksSaveLives, on the dilapidated condition of gardens and parks managed by urban local bodies (ULBs), is now being felt across Rajasthan. Acknowledging the ETV Bharat series, Ravi Jain, Secretary, Department of Local Self-Government (LSG), Rajasthan, said he has issued instructions to departmental officials that instead of "paper-based monitoring", a comprehensive ground-truthing of the condition of all parks and gardens in the state has to be conducted to identify deficiencies.

Jain said immediately after the reports were aired, the LSG department began preparing to conduct a review of the condition of parks and gardens managed by ULBs across the state, including those in Jaipur. A detailed checklist has been prepared to inspect various aspects, including maintenance, walking tracks, fountains, streetlights, dustbins, open-air gyms, children's play equipment, and security arrangements.

As a first step, the Deputy Commissioner of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Garden Branch was summoned to provide an update. Discussions were also held with other Municipal Commissioners. Additionally, the department has formulated a comprehensive checklist for parks and gardens under all ULBs, which will serve as a basis for future inspections.

Inspection of Open-Air Gyms and Children's Play Equipment

The LSG department has not limited its scope merely to beautification. It has also prioritised public safety inside parks, and their utility. Jain said a large number of people visit parks in the mornings and evenings for walks, while children use the play equipment and open-air gyms. Hence, ensuring that these facilities are in prime condition is absolutely essential.

He added that the equipment installed in open-air gyms within parks will also undergo inspections. The structural integrity, foundations, and safety of children's swings, slides, and other equipment will also be thoroughly examined. If any swing or piece of equipment is found to be structurally weak or damaged, immediate repairs will be carried out. New equipment will also be installed wherever necessary.