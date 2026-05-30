ETV Bharat Impact: Rajasthan To Conduct Survey Of Parks, Following #SafeParksSaveLives Campaign
Local Self-Government Department Secretary Ravi Jain acknowledges ETV Bharat impact, instructs department to conduct comprehensive survey to identify deficiencies, reports Ankur Jakhar.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Jaipur: The impact of the series of reports published by ETV Bharat called #SafeParksSaveLives, on the dilapidated condition of gardens and parks managed by urban local bodies (ULBs), is now being felt across Rajasthan. Acknowledging the ETV Bharat series, Ravi Jain, Secretary, Department of Local Self-Government (LSG), Rajasthan, said he has issued instructions to departmental officials that instead of "paper-based monitoring", a comprehensive ground-truthing of the condition of all parks and gardens in the state has to be conducted to identify deficiencies.
Jain said immediately after the reports were aired, the LSG department began preparing to conduct a review of the condition of parks and gardens managed by ULBs across the state, including those in Jaipur. A detailed checklist has been prepared to inspect various aspects, including maintenance, walking tracks, fountains, streetlights, dustbins, open-air gyms, children's play equipment, and security arrangements.
As a first step, the Deputy Commissioner of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Garden Branch was summoned to provide an update. Discussions were also held with other Municipal Commissioners. Additionally, the department has formulated a comprehensive checklist for parks and gardens under all ULBs, which will serve as a basis for future inspections.
Inspection of Open-Air Gyms and Children's Play Equipment
The LSG department has not limited its scope merely to beautification. It has also prioritised public safety inside parks, and their utility. Jain said a large number of people visit parks in the mornings and evenings for walks, while children use the play equipment and open-air gyms. Hence, ensuring that these facilities are in prime condition is absolutely essential.
He added that the equipment installed in open-air gyms within parks will also undergo inspections. The structural integrity, foundations, and safety of children's swings, slides, and other equipment will also be thoroughly examined. If any swing or piece of equipment is found to be structurally weak or damaged, immediate repairs will be carried out. New equipment will also be installed wherever necessary.
The LSG department secretary said that health awareness among the public has increased rapidly of late; as a result of which, the trend of talking walks and practicing yoga in parks has also seen a surge. Large numbers of people are visiting gardens both in the mornings and evenings, because of which keeping these public spaces safe, clean, and well-organised has become imperative. He emphasised that gardens serve as "oxygen points" of any city. They are not merely recreational venues, but are directly linked to public health and environment. This is why ULBs have been directed to prioritise the maintenance of these parks.
Focus on Safety Ahead of Rains
The department has also issued directives to exercise special vigilance in light of the upcoming monsoon season. Secretary Jain noted that complaints —specifically concerning open electrical boxes near street light poles, exposed dangling wires, and faulty wiring — have surfaced about various parks, all of which could potentially lead to accidents during the rainy season. Hence, all ULBs have been instructed to conduct surveys to rectify electrical hazards. Wherever wiring is exposed, it must be secured, and defective electrical boxes must be replaced.
Directives have also been issued to fill in any open pits or trenches in parks where construction work is currently underway, and to ensure this is completed before the onset of the rains, to prevent waterlogging or accidents.
Jain explained that a detailed report outlining the deficiencies identified during the survey will be compiled and submitted to the department. Based on this, budget allocations and funds will be arranged as required to initiate necessary development and repair works. The department asserts that this initiative will not be a mere formality, concrete improvements will be ensured at the grassroots level so that the state's gardens truly become safe, clean, and beneficial spaces for the public. Significantly, this proactive stance by the department is being viewed as a major administrative impact of the issues highlighted by ETV Bharat. It now remains to be seen to what extent the condition of these gardens transforms on the ground following these directives.
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