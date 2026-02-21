ETV Bharat Impact: Probe Launched Into 'Contaminated Drinking Water' In Dehradun, Damaged Pipes Fixed
Officials swung into action after ETV Bharat last week published a report on sewage-mixed drinking water triggering a health crisis in Dehradun's Chukkhu Mohalla.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
By Dheeraj Sajwan
Dehradun: Following ETV Bharat's exclusive report on sewage mixing with drinking water in Dehradun's Chukkhu Mohalla and its ill-effects on the residents, officials of health and water supply departments swung into action to conduct a thorough inspection and resolve the issue.
Taking the matter seriously after several people were taken ill, the Health Department's surveillance team carried out an intensive drive in the entire area and conducted house-to-house surveys to check on residents. Simultaneously, the water supply department found defect in the drinking water pipeline and immediately repaired it.
On February 13, ETV Bharat had published a ground report titled, "Sewage-Mixed Drinking Water Triggers Health Crisis In Uttarakhand; Several Hospitalised", highlighting the problem of contaminated drinking water mixed with sewage in Chukkhu Mohalla, near Ghantaghar in the heart of Dehradun, and showed how people's health was deteriorating.
For nearly a month, the water supply department had failed to identify the issue in the drinking water pipeline. The department had even denied any water pollution. However, after the report was published, officials rushed to the spot, detected the fault and replaced pipes.
Meanwhile, Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Sharma sent a surveillance team from the health department for an inspection, during which around 50 houses were surveyed, and symptoms were found in 8-10 people.
"In this survey, symptoms of infections caused by contaminated water were found in 8-10 persons. The Health Department has taken blood samples of four people and also collected drinking water samples from four different houses," said Dr Sharma.
"Blood tests were done for typhoid and Hepatitis A, which are currently negative. The testing of drinking water samples is still underway. The final report has not come yet. Further action will be taken after we receive the final report," he added.
The CMO further said around 300 houses in the area have been kept under surveillance. "ANMs and ASHA workers are monitoring health of every individual. They are also going door-to-door to spread awareness about safe drinking water. Residents have been asked to report immediately if anyone falls ill," the official said.
Dr Sharma said there is no direct parameter to confirm that illness is caused by contaminated water. However, when many people in a large area fall sick at the same time, a common source of infection is suspected at first glance.
"In a colony or locality, drinking water is usually the common source. In food poisoning cases, people do not usually share food in the same way, but drinking water often comes from a common source. In such situations, infection is identified as water-borne. In the case of Chukkhu Mohalla, contaminated water has been clearly seen. So it can be said with proof that people fell ill due to contaminated water," Dr Sharma noted.
However, local residents expressed dissatisfaction with the "temporary measures" taken.
"For one month, dirty water was coming and people in every house started falling sick. We also raised complaints with the department, but no one paid any heed for a month. Even after repeated complaints, the department could not find the fault in the pipeline," said Chandramohan, a resident of Chukkhu Mohalla.
"They said the sewage chamber was blocked and opened it, but no fault was found there. For 15-20 days, officials kept guessing. After the news was shown on ETV Bharat, all departments swung into action. The Water Supply and Health Department took action and finally found the fault at one spot," he added.
Locals said they had earlier informed the staff responsible for maintaining the water lines that the water was contaminated, but no one accepted it at that time. Even though the affected pipes have been replaced, residents said the department has provided a temporary solution, and that there is no guarantee the problem will not return during the upcoming summer and monsoon.
"We want a permanent solution. The department should lay a completely new pipeline replacing the old and rusted drinking water lines in the area, so that the problem can be permanently solved," said Chandramohan.
Another local Madhu Rawat said, "The drinking water lines in Chukkhu Mohalla are decades old. It is one of the oldest localities of the city, and the pipelines are damaged at many places. We demand that the department lays a new pipeline here under a proper project."
