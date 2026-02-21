ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Probe Launched Into 'Contaminated Drinking Water' In Dehradun, Damaged Pipes Fixed

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: Following ETV Bharat's exclusive report on sewage mixing with drinking water in Dehradun's Chukkhu Mohalla and its ill-effects on the residents, officials of health and water supply departments swung into action to conduct a thorough inspection and resolve the issue.

Taking the matter seriously after several people were taken ill, the Health Department's surveillance team carried out an intensive drive in the entire area and conducted house-to-house surveys to check on residents. Simultaneously, the water supply department found defect in the drinking water pipeline and immediately repaired it.

On February 13, ETV Bharat had published a ground report titled, "Sewage-Mixed Drinking Water Triggers Health Crisis In Uttarakhand; Several Hospitalised", highlighting the problem of contaminated drinking water mixed with sewage in Chukkhu Mohalla, near Ghantaghar in the heart of Dehradun, and showed how people's health was deteriorating.

For nearly a month, the water supply department had failed to identify the issue in the drinking water pipeline. The department had even denied any water pollution. However, after the report was published, officials rushed to the spot, detected the fault and replaced pipes.

Sewage-Mixed Drinking Water Triggers Health Crisis In Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Sharma sent a surveillance team from the health department for an inspection, during which around 50 houses were surveyed, and symptoms were found in 8-10 people.

"In this survey, symptoms of infections caused by contaminated water were found in 8-10 persons. The Health Department has taken blood samples of four people and also collected drinking water samples from four different houses," said Dr Sharma.

"Blood tests were done for typhoid and Hepatitis A, which are currently negative. The testing of drinking water samples is still underway. The final report has not come yet. Further action will be taken after we receive the final report," he added.