ETV Bharat Impact: President Murmu To Meet Basant Pando, The Adopted Son Of Dr Rajendra Prasad

Surguja: ETV Bharat’s reporting has once again created a remarkable impact. The long-awaited wish of Basant Pando—known as the adopted son of India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad—will soon be fulfilled. The district administration has officially confirmed that Basant Pando will get the opportunity to meet President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Ambikapur.

The development began after ETV Bharat highlighted the story of Basant Pando, who as an eight-year-old child, was lifted into the arms of Dr Rajendra Prasad during his 1952 visit to the Pando tribe’s village. Dr Prasad symbolically “adopted” the community during that visit, a memory that Basant, now 80 years old, still holds close to his heart.