ETV Bharat Impact: President Murmu To Meet Basant Pando, The Adopted Son Of Dr Rajendra Prasad

The development began after ETV Bharat highlighted the story of Basant Pando, who was lifted into the arms of Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1952.

ETV Bharat Impact President Murmu To Meet Basant Pando, The Adopted Son Of Dr Rajendra Prasad After 73 Years
Basant Pando. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Surguja: ETV Bharat’s reporting has once again created a remarkable impact. The long-awaited wish of Basant Pando—known as the adopted son of India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad—will soon be fulfilled. The district administration has officially confirmed that Basant Pando will get the opportunity to meet President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Ambikapur.

The development began after ETV Bharat highlighted the story of Basant Pando, who as an eight-year-old child, was lifted into the arms of Dr Rajendra Prasad during his 1952 visit to the Pando tribe’s village. Dr Prasad symbolically “adopted” the community during that visit, a memory that Basant, now 80 years old, still holds close to his heart.

Moved by the report, the Surguja administration contacted officials in neighbouring Surajpur district to verify Basant Pando’s identity and background. Following confirmation, preparations were initiated to facilitate his meeting with the President. Sunil Nayak, Additional Collector and nodal officer for the event, said, “We received information regarding Basant Pando’s adoption by Dr Rajendra Prasad. After verification with Surajpur district officials, arrangements are now being made for him to meet Her Excellency the President.”

Culture minister Rajesh Agarwal added that the state government was actively working to ensure the meeting, noting that final protocol lies with Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, with administrative clearance now in place, Basant Pando will finally reunite with the highest office of the nation—73 years after the historic moment that shaped his life.

