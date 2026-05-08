ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Chhattisgarh CM Asks Officials To Resolve Water Crisis In Sarguja

ETV Bharat report had highlighted that Sarguja residents were left with no choice but to consume water from 'dhodhis'. ( ETV Bharat )

Sarguja: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the Sarguja District Collector to take immediate steps to resolve the water crisis of Sarguja residents who were compelled to rely on 'dhodhi' (shallow pits) water for their daily needs.

The direction came after ETV Bharat report highlighting the problems faced by Sarguja residents, a forest-rich division of Chhattisgarh.

In its report, ETV Bharat had highlighted that there are several villages in Sarguja where residents are left with no choice but to consume water from 'dhodhis'.

These shallow pits collect runoff water flowing down from nearby hills and surrounding areas.

During the monsoon, the water in these 'dhodhis' becomes so contaminated that it is rendered unfit for human consumption.

The report had highlighted that residents of Surguja, Ambikapur and surrounding rural areas were compelled to collect water from traditional sources.

The contaminated water collected by residents from pits in Sarguja in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

These areas include Supalga, located within the Sitapur Assembly constituency of Sarguja district, and the Mahadev Dugu area of ​​the Lundra Assembly constituency.