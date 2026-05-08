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ETV Bharat Impact: Chhattisgarh CM Asks Officials To Resolve Water Crisis In Sarguja

Acting immediately on the CM's directives, the concerned departments have been instructed to complete work on all 113 hand pumps and borewells within one month

Sarguja
ETV Bharat report had highlighted that Sarguja residents were left with no choice but to consume water from 'dhodhis'. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Sarguja: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the Sarguja District Collector to take immediate steps to resolve the water crisis of Sarguja residents who were compelled to rely on 'dhodhi' (shallow pits) water for their daily needs.
The direction came after ETV Bharat report highlighting the problems faced by Sarguja residents, a forest-rich division of Chhattisgarh.

In its report, ETV Bharat had highlighted that there are several villages in Sarguja where residents are left with no choice but to consume water from 'dhodhis'.
These shallow pits collect runoff water flowing down from nearby hills and surrounding areas.

During the monsoon, the water in these 'dhodhis' becomes so contaminated that it is rendered unfit for human consumption.

The report had highlighted that residents of Surguja, Ambikapur and surrounding rural areas were compelled to collect water from traditional sources.

Sarguja
The contaminated water collected by residents from pits in Sarguja in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

These areas include Supalga, located within the Sitapur Assembly constituency of Sarguja district, and the Mahadev Dugu area of ​​the Lundra Assembly constituency.

District Collector Ajit Vasant stated that a survey has been conducted in several settlements across the Surguja district that currently lack access to water.
The district administration has sanctioned the installation of 113 hand pumps, utilising the funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

This initiative aims to provide relief to the residents from the prevailing drinking water crisis, ensuring that people no longer face distress over water scarcity and gain access to clean, potable water.

The collector explained that significant steps have been taken towards finding a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis in the remote and 'Pahadi Korwa' settlements of the district.

Following the survey, nearly 100 locations were identified within the district where such water-related issues persist.

Acting immediately on the Chief Minister's directives, the concerned departments have been instructed to complete work on all 113 hand pumps and borewells within one month.

Hand pumps and borewells will be drilled across the district as follows: 34 in Lundra, 6 in Batouli, 22 in Lakhanpur, 11 in Ambikapur, 16 in Sitapur, 20 in Mainpat and four in Udaipur.

Also Read:

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water Amid Persistent Supply Crisis

Sarguja Deer Deaths Raise Questions Over Handling, Probe Underway

TAGGED:

ETV BHARAT IMPACT
CM SAI SPOKE TO COLLECTOR
SURGUJA COLLECTOR AJIT VASANT
SARGUJA DRINKING WATER CRISIS
SARGUJA WATER CRISIS

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