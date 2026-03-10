ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha Man Declared Dead In Aadhaar Records Gets Pension And Ration After Admin Steps In
Babaji Nayak, had been deprived of his old-age pension and ration benefits after his Aadhaar status was wrongly marked as 'deceased.'
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara (Odisha) : A 68-year-old man in Odisha who was mistakenly declared dead in official records has finally received his pension and ration after administrative intervention, nearly 20 days after the issue surfaced.
Babaji Nayak, a resident of Brahmapur village under Garadpur Panchayat in Kendrapara district, had been deprived of his old-age pension and ration benefits after his Aadhaar status was wrongly marked as “deceased.” Due to the error, government records showed him as dead but he was alive.
Following media intervention, the district authorities took action. After the district collector intervened, Nayak received his pension amount and ration rice.
On February 16, Nayak approached the panchayat office to collect his monthly pension of Rs 1,000. However, the Panchayat Executive Officer informed him that his name had been removed from the beneficiary list. On February 25, he visited the ration dealer to collect the five kilograms of rice he was entitled to under his ration card. When the dealer tried to verify his identity using fingerprint and eye scans, the machine failed to authenticate him.
The dealer then advised him to visit the Aadhaar service centre at Garadpur block to check for any errors. “Aadhaar deactivated due to deceased status”, prompted the system.
Nayak has been living alone since 1999 super cyclone, near the irrigation department’s division office in Pakhar Panchayat.
On March 2, when a report about Nayak’s story was aired under the headline “Declared Dead While Still Alive,” the Kendrapara District Collector Raghuram R. Iyer assured that action would be taken.
Subsequently, on March 6, the Panchayat Executive Officer arranged for Nayak’s pension to be delivered through the ward member. The next day, the ration dealer also called him and provided the 5 kg of rice he was entitled to.
Officials also initiated steps to correct the Aadhaar error and have sent a request to the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), to restore his Aadhaar status.
Nayak credited the media report and local social worker Debadatta Das for helping him receive his pension and ration. Garadpur Block Development Officer Alok Kumar Sethi said the district collector had directed him to investigate the matter.
During the inquiry, officials found that Nayak had earlier not submitted his Aadhaar details for pension verification, which led to the suspension of his pension. Additionally, due to a biometric mismatch during ration authentication, the system reflected him as 'deceased'.
“After verifying that he is alive, we immediately restored his pension and provided ration benefits. We have also sent a request to the OCAC office in Bhubaneswar to reactivate his Aadhaar card,” Sethi said.
