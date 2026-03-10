ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha Man Declared Dead In Aadhaar Records Gets Pension And Ration After Admin Steps In

Babaji Nayak ( ETV Bharat )

By Radhakanta Mohanty Kendrapara (Odisha) : A 68-year-old man in Odisha who was mistakenly declared dead in official records has finally received his pension and ration after administrative intervention, nearly 20 days after the issue surfaced. Babaji Nayak, a resident of Brahmapur village under Garadpur Panchayat in Kendrapara district, had been deprived of his old-age pension and ration benefits after his Aadhaar status was wrongly marked as “deceased.” Due to the error, government records showed him as dead but he was alive. Babaji Nayak showing records (ETV Bharat) Following media intervention, the district authorities took action. After the district collector intervened, Nayak received his pension amount and ration rice. On February 16, Nayak approached the panchayat office to collect his monthly pension of Rs 1,000. However, the Panchayat Executive Officer informed him that his name had been removed from the beneficiary list. On February 25, he visited the ration dealer to collect the five kilograms of rice he was entitled to under his ration card. When the dealer tried to verify his identity using fingerprint and eye scans, the machine failed to authenticate him.