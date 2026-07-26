ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Kerala Twins Receive Aadhaar After Two-Year Struggle

Alappuzha: Taking cognizance of an ETV Bharat report revealing that identical twin brothers were struggling to receive their Aadhaar cards for two years due to a biometric glitch, Kerala's Alappuzha district administration intervened, prompting the Aadhaar Regional Office to initiate necessary steps to address the issue.

Aadhaar cards have finally reached the brothers, class 7 students of Government High School, in Thalavady.

According to their parents, Shyam and Jyothi, they had submitted the biometric details of the twins two years ago, but their Aadhaar cards were never issued. As Aadhaar has become mandatory for school-related documentation, higher education admissions and government scholarships, the family knocked on many doors, but to no avail.

Following ETV Bharat's report on July 14, Thalavady Grama Panchayat member Ajith Kumar Pisharath lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha District Collector. Subsequently, through the intervention of the district administration, the Aadhaar Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram contacted the family and initiated the necessary follow-up actions.

As instructed by the Regional Office, the family visited an Akshaya Centre on a scheduled date and submitted the requisite applications and documents. Upon verifying the application and completing the procedures swiftly, the glitches that had persisted for two years were resolved, and both brothers received their Aadhaar cards.