ETV Bharat Impact: Kerala Twins Receive Aadhaar After Two-Year Struggle
The family had been worried as Aadhaar cards are mandatory for school-related documentation, higher education admissions and government scholarships.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Alappuzha: Taking cognizance of an ETV Bharat report revealing that identical twin brothers were struggling to receive their Aadhaar cards for two years due to a biometric glitch, Kerala's Alappuzha district administration intervened, prompting the Aadhaar Regional Office to initiate necessary steps to address the issue.
Aadhaar cards have finally reached the brothers, class 7 students of Government High School, in Thalavady.
According to their parents, Shyam and Jyothi, they had submitted the biometric details of the twins two years ago, but their Aadhaar cards were never issued. As Aadhaar has become mandatory for school-related documentation, higher education admissions and government scholarships, the family knocked on many doors, but to no avail.
Following ETV Bharat's report on July 14, Thalavady Grama Panchayat member Ajith Kumar Pisharath lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha District Collector. Subsequently, through the intervention of the district administration, the Aadhaar Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram contacted the family and initiated the necessary follow-up actions.
As instructed by the Regional Office, the family visited an Akshaya Centre on a scheduled date and submitted the requisite applications and documents. Upon verifying the application and completing the procedures swiftly, the glitches that had persisted for two years were resolved, and both brothers received their Aadhaar cards.
"When we submitted the application for updating their Aadhaar cards, we were told to use my biometric authentication. Usually, when updating the Aadhaar of twins, it is submitted using the biometrics of both the parents. But we were unaware of this, and consequently, the applications for both were cancelled," said Jyothi, the twins' mother.
The family said later it was able to rectify one of the Aadhaar numbers using the mother's biometrics. However, the authorities informed that the other child's case could only be resolved if the father was present. Since their father was away at the time, it could not be resolved. "I ran after this for two years with very little knowledge about Aadhaar procedures. When their father returned home, we tried to fix the issue, but that application too was cancelled," the mother added.
"That was when we shared our distress with the ward member. The member intervened, informed the media, and it was subsequently reported. Once the news report was published, the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Office called us. Now everything has been resolved, we have received their Aadhaar numbers, and have been told that the cards will arrive by post soon," she said.
There are reports of similar delays in issuing Aadhaar to twins across various parts of the country. Although courts have recently observed that citizens should not be denied services due to technical glitches, a permanent solution at the grassroots level remains elusive.
The family expressed their gratitude to the district administration, Thiruvananthapuram Aadhaar Regional Office, Gram Panchayat member, and ETV Bharat for timely intervention.
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