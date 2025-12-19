ETV Bharat Impact: Judge Visits Karnataka School After HC Order; Directs Education Officer To Resolve Toilet Problem
ETV Bharat had reported that Mayakonda Public School has one toilet so girls stand in long queues to use it while boys relieve themselves outdoors.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Davanagere: Senior judge and member of the legal services authority, Mahaveer M Karennavar, visited Mayakonda Public School in Karnataka's Davanagere district on Tuesday and inspected it. This school has only one toilet for girls while boys relieve themselves outdoors.
This follows ETV Bharat's news story highlighting the problem. As reported by ETV Bharat, Judge Karennavar, saw girls waiting in a long queue outside the toilet when he entered the school premises. He then went inside the classrooms and interacted with the students about the problems they face. He also sat on the floor with the students and had a mid-day meal.
After this, he brought the problem faced by the students to the attention of the officials of the education department and instructed deputy director of public instruction (DDPI), Kotresh, to immediately visit the school and resolve the problem.
On August 6, 2025, ETV Bharat had published the first detailed report on Mayakonda Public School, which is in a dilapidated state with one toilet for the 250 girls. Then on December 7, another report, titled 'Karnataka School Has One Toilet, Girls Wait In Queue, Boys Relieve Themselves Outdoors' was published in this connection.
This report came to the notice of the Karnataka High Court after which, it sought a comprehensive report on Mayakonda Public School and the judge visited the school for a ground report.
Later Judge Karennavar said, "The High Court has ordered a comprehensive report to be submitted on the basic facilities in this school. After the report is submitted, the school will be developed."
DDPI Kotresh also visited the school and assured that everything would be fixed very soon. The school staff have thanked ETV Bharat for highlighting the problem.
Currently, a place has been identified for a new high-tech toilet, which will be constructed by Mayakonda Gram Panchayat and the work will begin very soon, a school staff said.
Till then, two more toilets, which are in a dilapidated condition, have been repaired and bushes removed by JCB. Also, boys have been allowed to use the toilet in the PU College premises for the time being, he added.
