ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Judge Visits Karnataka School After HC Order; Directs Education Officer To Resolve Toilet Problem

Davanagere: Senior judge and member of the legal services authority, Mahaveer M Karennavar, visited Mayakonda Public School in Karnataka's Davanagere district on Tuesday and inspected it. This school has only one toilet for girls while boys relieve themselves outdoors.

This follows ETV Bharat's news story highlighting the problem. As reported by ETV Bharat, Judge Karennavar, saw girls waiting in a long queue outside the toilet when he entered the school premises. He then went inside the classrooms and interacted with the students about the problems they face. He also sat on the floor with the students and had a mid-day meal.

Judge Mahaveer M Karennavar finds a long queue of girls outside the toilet (ETV Bharat)

After this, he brought the problem faced by the students to the attention of the officials of the education department and instructed deputy director of public instruction (DDPI), Kotresh, to immediately visit the school and resolve the problem.

On August 6, 2025, ETV Bharat had published the first detailed report on Mayakonda Public School, which is in a dilapidated state with one toilet for the 250 girls. Then on December 7, another report, titled 'Karnataka School Has One Toilet, Girls Wait In Queue, Boys Relieve Themselves Outdoors' was published in this connection.