ETV Bharat Impact: Durg Admin Approves Construction Of Village Road, Culvert To Cremation Ground
A day after ETV Bharat highlighted Semariya's poor road connectivity, the district administration approved Rs 12.05L for village road and a culvert, reports Atul Sharma.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Durg: On Monday, ETV Bharat published a report highlighting the plight of villagers of Semariya in Chhattisgarh's Durg during monsoon season, especially the difficulties they have been facing while carrying bodies on shoulders to reach the local cremation ground. Within 24 hours of the news report, the district administration swung into action, approving construction of village road and a culvert leading to the crematorium.
For the villagers, reaching the cremation ground during the rains was extremely risky. The report showed how people had to struggle through muddy roads and flowing water to reach the cremation ground. In one recent incident, residents had to carry a body through waist-deep water for the last rites.
After the matter came to light, Durg Collector Abhijeet Singh took cognisance and directed District Panchayat CEO Bajrang Dubey to take immediate action. "On the Collector's instructions, we have started the process of constructing the road and culvert. A road and culvert will soon come up in Semariya," Dubey said.
Following the Collector's order, the Dhamdha Janpad Panchayat was asked to prepare estimates for the required construction work. Based on the proposal, the administration has now approved Rs 12.05 lakh for two works in Semariya. Of this, Rs 8.48 lakh has been approved for the construction of a bridge/culvert, while Rs 3.57 lakh will be spent on constructing a soil-murum road.
After the administrative approval, a technical assistant, Sarpanch Damni Sahu, employment assistant and panchayat secretary inspected the site. The process to begin the construction work has also been started immediately.
While the approval has brought relief and happiness among villagers, officials said all the works would be carried out under Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G scheme, and will also create employment opportunities for locally registered workers.
Meanwhile, a separate proposal of Rs 1.28 crore has been sent to the government for strengthening and renovation of the 4.06-km road between Bagdoomar and Semariya.
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