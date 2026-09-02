ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Durg Admin Approves Construction Of Village Road, Culvert To Cremation Ground

Durg: On Monday, ETV Bharat published a report highlighting the plight of villagers of Semariya in Chhattisgarh's Durg during monsoon season, especially the difficulties they have been facing while carrying bodies on shoulders to reach the local cremation ground. Within 24 hours of the news report, the district administration swung into action, approving construction of village road and a culvert leading to the crematorium.

For the villagers, reaching the cremation ground during the rains was extremely risky. The report showed how people had to struggle through muddy roads and flowing water to reach the cremation ground. In one recent incident, residents had to carry a body through waist-deep water for the last rites.

After the matter came to light, Durg Collector Abhijeet Singh took cognisance and directed District Panchayat CEO Bajrang Dubey to take immediate action. "On the Collector's instructions, we have started the process of constructing the road and culvert. A road and culvert will soon come up in Semariya," Dubey said.

Following the Collector's order, the Dhamdha Janpad Panchayat was asked to prepare estimates for the required construction work. Based on the proposal, the administration has now approved Rs 12.05 lakh for two works in Semariya. Of this, Rs 8.48 lakh has been approved for the construction of a bridge/culvert, while Rs 3.57 lakh will be spent on constructing a soil-murum road.