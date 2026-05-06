ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Drainage Construction In Kashmir Village En Route To Kokernag Tourist Destination Gives Relief To Locals

Anantnag: Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag usually brings to mind the pristine spring and sprawling lush garden dotted by fountains and Trout fisheries with snow-clad hills in the backdrop. But for residents of Dandipura village en route the famous tourist resort in the 'heaven on the earth', lack of a proper drainage and the overflowing sewage on the road had made their life hell.

Thanks to an exclusive ETV Bharat report highlighting the issue, authorities have constructed the drainage system much to the relief of locals. ETV Bharat had brought to the notice of the authorities how residents of Dandipura were facing severe problems due to the poor drainage system for the past several years. During rains and snowfall, water used to accumulate on the roads, which not only affected the movement of people but also increased the risk of accidents.

A view of Mughal garden in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

After the exclusive report, the matter was brought to the notice of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), to which the concerned authorities responded immediately and assured that a proper drainage system would be established in the area. As per their promise, the authorities completed the construction of the drain under a project this year, which brought great relief to the people of the area.

Local residents expressed happiness over the move and thanked ETV Bharat and the concerned agency. They said that their long-standing demand has been fulfilled and now they have been relieved from the difficulties they face in their daily lives. People further said that especially during the harshest days of winter i.e. 'Chillai Kalan', the Kokarnag-Larno road used to become slippery due to accumulation of water, which hampered smooth traffic movement even leading to accidents on many occasions.