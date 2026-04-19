ETV Bharat Impact: Collector Cracks The Whip On Boat Operators Flouting Rules In Odisha's Kendrapara
The collector visited a ghat in Mahakalapada and took an undertaking from boatmen and ghat managers to ensure safety in boats, reports Radhakant Mohanty.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Kendrapara: Days after ETV Bharat highlighted the perils associated with travelling on crowded boats in Kendrapara district, Collector Raghuram R Iyer on Sunday visited Bahakud Musadia Ghat in Mahakalapada block and took an undertaking from boatmen that they will follow the rules.
Iyer seized domestically-operated boats that were being operated dangerously and stopped their movement for four hours. Later, the boats were allowed to operate after the person who has taken the ghat for auction and the boatmen gave a written undertaking to follow all the rules.
Kendrapara district is primarily a riverine region where people residing in coastal blocks like Mahakalapada and Rajnagar still rely on boats for transportation. However, the mode of transport poses risks as the boats are operated without life jackets and are often over-crowded.
ETV Bharat had highlighted the issue in a report, titled "2,668 boats plying in Kendrapara have no insurance", following which the Collector sprung into action and assured that action will be taken against those who flout the rules. Iyer said he would personally visit the spot and inspect the boats and the ghat.
The Collector, on reaching Bahakud Musadia Ghat, closed it for four hours after he saw a large number of passengers being transported by boats and none of them wearing life jackets.
"We conducted a raid at Bahakud Musadia Ghat and found that life jackets were not being given to passengers. We have issued a notice to the person who auctioned the Ghat and directed him to provide essential facilities like toilets, drinking water, etc to the passengers," Iyer said.
Everyday, more than 2,500 people cross the Bahakud Musadia Ghat district by boat to travel to work at various firms in Paradip.
Similarly, some people take the boats to travel to Paradip for business and other issues. People prefer boats for travelling to Paradip as it saves time. Travelling to Paradip by road takes over two-and-a-half hours by boat against a few minutes by boat.
Arjun Mandal, a resident of Mahakalapada said the state government too has its own boats for facilitating locals but none of them is in working condition. "People use private boats for travelling even if they have to face problems of over-crowding," he said. Mandal said those who raise their voice against lack of safety measures are intimidated and even manhandled by boatmen and those who have been given the contract to manage the boats and the ghat.
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