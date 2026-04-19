ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Collector Cracks The Whip On Boat Operators Flouting Rules In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Days after ETV Bharat highlighted the perils associated with travelling on crowded boats in Kendrapara district, Collector Raghuram R Iyer on Sunday visited Bahakud Musadia Ghat in Mahakalapada block and took an undertaking from boatmen that they will follow the rules.

Iyer seized domestically-operated boats that were being operated dangerously and stopped their movement for four hours. Later, the boats were allowed to operate after the person who has taken the ghat for auction and the boatmen gave a written undertaking to follow all the rules.

Kendrapara district is primarily a riverine region where people residing in coastal blocks like Mahakalapada and Rajnagar still rely on boats for transportation. However, the mode of transport poses risks as the boats are operated without life jackets and are often over-crowded.

ETV Bharat had highlighted the issue in a report, titled "2,668 boats plying in Kendrapara have no insurance", following which the Collector sprung into action and assured that action will be taken against those who flout the rules. Iyer said he would personally visit the spot and inspect the boats and the ghat.

The Collector, on reaching Bahakud Musadia Ghat, closed it for four hours after he saw a large number of passengers being transported by boats and none of them wearing life jackets.