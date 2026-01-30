ETV Bharat Impact: Coimbatore District Admin Assures Help To Family Of Late Padma Shri Awardee R Krishnan
Months after Krishnan's demise, a ray of hope emerged for his family living in poverty, as the district administration has assured of all possible help.
January 30, 2026
Coimbatore: After months of struggle for basic amenities, the family of late Padma Shri awardee and 'Alu Kurumba' tribal artist R Krishnan, living in abject poverty following his demise, has finally received support from the district administration here in Tamil Nadu after their plight was brought to light by ETV Bharat.
Krishnan, a member of the Alu Kurumba tribal community from Vellaricombai near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris, was (posthumously) named among this year's Padma Shri awardees for reviving the endangered Alu Kurumba painting tradition and taking it to the global stage.
Fondly known as "Kitna" Krishnan, he drew inspiration from 3000-year-old rock paintings, and spent over 30 years documenting forest life and the nature-based lifestyle of tribal communities using natural dyes made from leaves and tree resins. He also played a crucial role in securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kurumba paintings.
Krishnan (52) passed away eight months ago after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife Sushila, and four children. After his death, the family experienced severe financial hardship, forcing his eldest daughter Vasuki to discontinue her college education midway.
ETV Bharat, on January 25, published a news report highlighting their impoverished living condition. Within two months of Krishnan's demise, his eldest daughter Vasuki, who had enrolled in college, was forced to drop out due to lack of funds. Son Rahul studies in Class 9th at a government school in Seeliyur, Mettupalayam, while daughters Geetha (Class 7) and Keertika (Class 4) study at a government residential school in Aravenu.
After the report, hopes rekindled for the family of five when the Coimbatore district administration officials visited Krishnan's family, currently living in a thatched hut in Kallar area near Mettupalayam, and assured all necessary assistance, including housing and educational support for children.
As per sources, District Collector Pawan Kumar ordered revenue officials to visit Krishnan's family and assess their needs. Following his directions, Mettupalayam Tahsildar met Krishnan's wife, listened to her grievances, and assured her that appropriate steps would be taken. The district administration said a decision will soon be made on providing a house and supporting the higher education of Krishnan's eldest daughter, either fully by the government or with the help of an NGO.
Speaking to ETV Bharat earlier, an emotional Susheela said she had never worked while her husband was alive as his income sustained the family. "After an elephant destroyed our house in the forest, everything changed. Now I work as a daily wager and live in my mother's hut near Mettupalayam," she said, adding that the family still does not have a proper house to live in.
She had appealed to the government to provide a house and help continue her daughter’s education. "My husband preserved our culture for future generations. At least his children should not be forced to abandon their dreams," she said.
Following the administration's intervention, Susheela expressed gratitude to ETV Bharat for bringing their situation to the attention of the authorities. Officials have assured her that her requests will be placed before the government and necessary steps will be taken to fulfil their demands.
