ETV Bharat Impact: Coimbatore District Admin Assures Help To Family Of Late Padma Shri Awardee R Krishnan

Coimbatore: After months of struggle for basic amenities, the family of late Padma Shri awardee and 'Alu Kurumba' tribal artist R Krishnan, living in abject poverty following his demise, has finally received support from the district administration here in Tamil Nadu after their plight was brought to light by ETV Bharat.

Krishnan, a member of the Alu Kurumba tribal community from Vellaricombai near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris, was (posthumously) named among this year's Padma Shri awardees for reviving the endangered Alu Kurumba painting tradition and taking it to the global stage.

Fondly known as "Kitna" Krishnan, he drew inspiration from 3000-year-old rock paintings, and spent over 30 years documenting forest life and the nature-based lifestyle of tribal communities using natural dyes made from leaves and tree resins. He also played a crucial role in securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kurumba paintings.

Krishnan (52) passed away eight months ago after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife Sushila, and four children. After his death, the family experienced severe financial hardship, forcing his eldest daughter Vasuki to discontinue her college education midway.

Renowned Kurumba painter R Krishnan (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat, on January 25, published a news report highlighting their impoverished living condition. Within two months of Krishnan's demise, his eldest daughter Vasuki, who had enrolled in college, was forced to drop out due to lack of funds. Son Rahul studies in Class 9th at a government school in Seeliyur, Mettupalayam, while daughters Geetha (Class 7) and Keertika (Class 4) study at a government residential school in Aravenu.