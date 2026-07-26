ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Bengal Tea Factories Demand MRL Reports Following Pesticide Misuse

Jalpaiguri: In a significant move, the North Bengal Tea Producers Association (NBTPA) has decided to reject green tea leaves from growers who do not provide a Maximum Residue Level (MRL) report starting Monday.

The decision aims to protect the quality of Dooars tea and curb the use of banned pesticides. It follows an ETV Bharat special report on July 16 and 17 that highlighted the rampant use of banned pesticides, which has hurt the demand for Dooars tea in international markets.

Tea producers raised concerns that the indiscriminate use of banned pesticides in small tea gardens was compromising tea quality.

Allegations have surfaced regarding some small tea growers using pesticides banned by the Tea Board of India to combat infestations of sap-sucking pests, such as red spider mites, red rust, loopers, green flies, Helopeltis, and thrips, in their gardens.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Since 2020, the Tea Board has banned 20 specific pesticides to enhance tea quality and has published a list of permitted and prohibited pesticides. Despite these measures, complaints persist that some small tea gardens have continued to use excessive amounts of pesticides over the past few years.

Facing challenges in selling their produce, the 274 bought-leaf factories in the region implemented strict measures to maintain tea quality.

The Federation of All India Tea Traders Associations (FAITTA) has also urged tea producers to uphold quality standards. It emphasised that laboratories testing tea leaf quality must be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the Tea Board of India (TBI).

The producers had claimed that the use of banned pesticides has led to a decline in tea exports from the Dooars region. Moreover, domestic companies that purchase tea are also turning away, as they are unwilling to buy tea produced by bought-leaf factories unless the leaves are certified safe.