ETV Bharat Impact: Bengal Tea Factories Demand MRL Reports Following Pesticide Misuse
Action follows special report by ETV Bharat exposing banned pesticide use in Dooars tea gardens and its impact on quality and business, reports Abhijit Bose
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: In a significant move, the North Bengal Tea Producers Association (NBTPA) has decided to reject green tea leaves from growers who do not provide a Maximum Residue Level (MRL) report starting Monday.
The decision aims to protect the quality of Dooars tea and curb the use of banned pesticides. It follows an ETV Bharat special report on July 16 and 17 that highlighted the rampant use of banned pesticides, which has hurt the demand for Dooars tea in international markets.
Tea producers raised concerns that the indiscriminate use of banned pesticides in small tea gardens was compromising tea quality.
Allegations have surfaced regarding some small tea growers using pesticides banned by the Tea Board of India to combat infestations of sap-sucking pests, such as red spider mites, red rust, loopers, green flies, Helopeltis, and thrips, in their gardens.
Since 2020, the Tea Board has banned 20 specific pesticides to enhance tea quality and has published a list of permitted and prohibited pesticides. Despite these measures, complaints persist that some small tea gardens have continued to use excessive amounts of pesticides over the past few years.
Facing challenges in selling their produce, the 274 bought-leaf factories in the region implemented strict measures to maintain tea quality.
The Federation of All India Tea Traders Associations (FAITTA) has also urged tea producers to uphold quality standards. It emphasised that laboratories testing tea leaf quality must be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the Tea Board of India (TBI).
The producers had claimed that the use of banned pesticides has led to a decline in tea exports from the Dooars region. Moreover, domestic companies that purchase tea are also turning away, as they are unwilling to buy tea produced by bought-leaf factories unless the leaves are certified safe.
“We have been grappling with a persistent issue in tea production for several years. Certain small tea growers are using banned pesticides, a practice that remains beyond the control of 'bought-leaf' factories,” said NBTPA Chairman Sanjay Dhanuti.
“The presence of excessive pesticide levels is often detected only after the tea has been processed since raw tea leaves reach the factory only at the final stage of the supply chain,” he said.
Dhanuti highlights that although bought-leaf factories do not apply pesticides, the tea board and food regulatory bodies hold them accountable.
“They must answer to the Tea Board, buyers, and regulatory agencies like the FSSAI. As a result, major tea buyers such as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), and FAITTA have implemented strict measures on this issue,” he said.
According to Dhanuti, if bought-leaf factories do not take decisive action immediately, the future of this sector, and the livelihoods of thousands of people dependent on it, could be jeopardised.
“Therefore, the NBTPA has decided that no raw tea leaves will be purchased without an accompanying MRL report. This decision will come into effect on Monday (July 27),” he said.
The association urged all small tea growers to extend their full support for the implementation of this decision.
Meanwhile, the President of the Small Tea Growers' Association, Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, said that the awareness was being raised among tea growers to ensure the production of safe, pesticide-free tea leaves. “This is essential to uphold our reputation in both domestic and international markets. We have observed that a section of growers is using banned pesticides, a practice that must stop,” he said.
Allegations have surfaced regarding some small tea growers using pesticides banned by the Tea Board of India to combat infestations of sap-sucking pests, such as red spider mites, red rust, loopers, green flies, Helopeltis, and thrips, in their gardens.
Since 2020, the Tea Board has banned 20 specific pesticides to enhance tea quality and has published a list of permitted and prohibited pesticides. Despite these measures, complaints persist that some small tea gardens have continued to use excessive amounts of pesticides over the past few years.
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