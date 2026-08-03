ETV Bharat Impact | Bengal Bought Leaf Factories Resume Accepting Green Tea Leaves Without MRL Reports
The deadlock was resolved through Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy's mediation after tea growers decided to stop using pesticides in six months, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: In a major relief to small tea growers in North Bengal, bought-leaf factories have resumed accepting green tea leaves without Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) reports from Monday after assurance from small tea growers that they will stop using banned pesticides within six months.
Tea leaves produced using banned pesticides were going unsold, as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was rejecting bought-leaf tea.
Consequently, 274 bought-leaf factories across North Bengal had stopped accepting green tea leaves without MRL reports for seven days, putting approximately 50,000 tea growers in a fix.
The deadlock was finally resolved through the mediation of Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy, after which bought-leaf factories in North Bengal will now accept green tea leaves from small growers, subject to certain conditions.
About 274 bought-leaf factories had stopped accepting green tea leaves without an MRL report from small growers on July 27, and a directive was issued to that effect. Small tea growers argued that selling tea leaves with an MRL report was not feasible, as the testing process is both time-consuming and expensive.
Meanwhile, the bought-leaf factories claimed that banned pesticides were being used on the green tea leaves supplied by small growers, creating difficulties in selling the finished tea.
Major companies — such as Hindustan Unilever and Tata — that package 35% of the country's tea are unwilling to purchase tea containing pesticide residues. As a result, factory owners were reluctant to accept such leaves, warning that unless small growers stopped using banned pesticides, their green tea leaves would not be accepted.
Roy said hundreds of thousands of people are in small-scale tea cultivation. With the Durga Puja approaching, he requested 'bought-leaf' factories to accept raw tea leaves and urged them to adopt a humane approach.
"Meanwhile, members of the small tea growers' association have been asked to monitor and ensure that banned pesticides are not sprayed in any small tea gardens. We want safe tea to be produced. This will neither harm the bought-leaf factories nor create obstacles for the sale of raw tea leaves," he added.
Bijoygopal Chakraborty, president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Associations (CISTA), said they gave assurances during the meeting that small tea gardens will permanently stop using banned pesticides within the next six months.
"Our growers will also keep a watch to ensure no one sprays banned pesticides in the gardens. We will work towards the goal of producing safe tea, and we will collaborate closely with the bought-leaf factories," he added.
North Bengal Tea Producers' Association chairman Sanjay Dhanuti said small tea growers have assured them that they will not use banned pesticides.
"We are optimistic that the use of such pesticides will gradually cease. We do not wish to harm anyone and have no issues as long as the tea we produce faces no sales hurdles. We were compelled to take strict measures because packaging companies refused to buy tea containing banned pesticides, and FSSAI was rejecting our produce. We hope to produce safe tea in the future," he added.
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