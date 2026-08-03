ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Bengal Bought Leaf Factories Resume Accepting Green Tea Leaves Without MRL Reports

About 274 bought-leaf factories had stopped accepting green tea leaves without an MRL report from small growers on July 27. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: In a major relief to small tea growers in North Bengal, bought-leaf factories have resumed accepting green tea leaves without Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) reports from Monday after assurance from small tea growers that they will stop using banned pesticides within six months.

Tea leaves produced using banned pesticides were going unsold, as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was rejecting bought-leaf tea.

Consequently, 274 bought-leaf factories across North Bengal had stopped accepting green tea leaves without MRL reports for seven days, putting approximately 50,000 tea growers in a fix.

The deadlock was finally resolved through the mediation of Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy, after which bought-leaf factories in North Bengal will now accept green tea leaves from small growers, subject to certain conditions.

About 274 bought-leaf factories had stopped accepting green tea leaves without an MRL report from small growers on July 27, and a directive was issued to that effect. Small tea growers argued that selling tea leaves with an MRL report was not feasible, as the testing process is both time-consuming and expensive.

Meanwhile, the bought-leaf factories claimed that banned pesticides were being used on the green tea leaves supplied by small growers, creating difficulties in selling the finished tea.

Major companies — such as Hindustan Unilever and Tata — that package 35% of the country's tea are unwilling to purchase tea containing pesticide residues. As a result, factory owners were reluctant to accept such leaves, warning that unless small growers stopped using banned pesticides, their green tea leaves would not be accepted.