ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Bangladeshi Girl Soon To Get Reunited With Family

Jalpaiguri: When asked her name, Ayesha Akhtar used to stare blankly. She was clueless on where she had come from and about her family.

But, ETV Bharat came to her rescue and highlighted her plight. It was through that initiative of the media that the disconnected sources were connected, and a bridge of administrative communication was built. The net result of which is that Ayesha who it was found belongs to Bangladesh will finally return home after a decade.

Ayesha, a resident of Hussainpur Taj Bazar in Comilla district in Bangladesh, crossed the border in a state of mental imbalance and entered India. Then a long period of uncertainty. Sometimes the station premises, sometimes an unknown village - she eventually reached the 'Heaven Shelter Home' of Dimdimar in Birpara, Alipurduar after wandering around. That is where her second life began.

The shelter home's director Saju Talukdar still can't forget her first day, "There was only fear in the girl's eyes. She couldn't say anything. Not even her own name." He said Ayesha slowly responded under the supervision of Dr Narottam Haldar. First words, then broken sentences. And one day suddenly - the address of her home. Like a sudden light at the end of a long darkness!

After seven years of struggle, care, patience and compassion - Ayesha gradually recovered. Saju said, "She calls me father. I raised her like a daughter. Now she will return home, it feels good. But she was close for so long, my heart feels empty."