ETV Bharat Impact: Bangladeshi Girl Soon To Get Reunited With Family
Ayesha Akhtar had crossed the border and entered India before ending up in Jalpaiguri with no clue on her whereabouts.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: When asked her name, Ayesha Akhtar used to stare blankly. She was clueless on where she had come from and about her family.
But, ETV Bharat came to her rescue and highlighted her plight. It was through that initiative of the media that the disconnected sources were connected, and a bridge of administrative communication was built. The net result of which is that Ayesha who it was found belongs to Bangladesh will finally return home after a decade.
Ayesha, a resident of Hussainpur Taj Bazar in Comilla district in Bangladesh, crossed the border in a state of mental imbalance and entered India. Then a long period of uncertainty. Sometimes the station premises, sometimes an unknown village - she eventually reached the 'Heaven Shelter Home' of Dimdimar in Birpara, Alipurduar after wandering around. That is where her second life began.
The shelter home's director Saju Talukdar still can't forget her first day, "There was only fear in the girl's eyes. She couldn't say anything. Not even her own name." He said Ayesha slowly responded under the supervision of Dr Narottam Haldar. First words, then broken sentences. And one day suddenly - the address of her home. Like a sudden light at the end of a long darkness!
After seven years of struggle, care, patience and compassion - Ayesha gradually recovered. Saju said, "She calls me father. I raised her like a daughter. Now she will return home, it feels good. But she was close for so long, my heart feels empty."
As soon as Ayesha's address was known, another rush began. The matter was reported to the Alipurduar district police. The then Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvanshi took the initiative and letters began to circulate between the administrations of the two countries. Ayesha's family was found. Her parents, six brothers and three sisters were waiting.
But returning was not easy. Legal complications, border restrictions, long paperwork processes - the path was repeatedly blocked. In January 2025, ETV India brought the matter to the fore, building a bridge of communication at the administrative level. Finally, an official letter came that stated Ayesha will return to Bangladesh via the Petrapole border on February 17.
Before returning home, Ayesha wanted to meet the Superintendent of Police. She went to the office of Raghuvanshi, currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Jalpaiguri, and stood there bowing. A shy smile, tears of gratitude in her eyes, she said "Thank you" without hesitation and it moved even the police officer for a moment. Raghuvanshi, holding back his emotions, said, "I have only fulfilled my duty as a police officer. But she himself came and thanked me, it is a great achievement. The real achievement is Saju Talukdar's," he said.
The wait is long on the other side too. Ayesha's bedridden father Joynal Abedin is counting the days hoping to see his daughter. Her brother Masum Farukh told ETV Bharat over the phone, "We thought Didi was no more. Now she will return, it is like a dream."
After 10 years of darkness, it is Ayesha's turn to cross the border on February 17 and return home. However, the love and seven years of memories of the shelter home in Birpara, 'Baba' Saju will remain with her. Because, from here, the 'second life' of the Bangladeshi girl began.
Also Read
ETV Bharat Impact: Coimbatore District Admin Assures Help To Family Of Late Padma Shri Awardee R Krishnan