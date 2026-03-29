ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Authorities Swing Into Action To Restore Electricity To Uttar Pradesh Village After A Decade

Singh stated that shortly after his transfer to this district, he received information regarding the poor electricity infrastructure in Thithuliya Patti village.

ETV Bharat had prominently highlighted the issue after which Yadavendra Singh, the Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department, took immediate cognizance of the matter. Following the impact of the report, work to install new cables in the village has now commenced on a war footing.

A population of 800 villagers at Thithuliya Patti—a Gram Panchayat within the Shamsabad block—had been grappling with a major crisis for the past 10 years. Due to gross negligence on the part of the concerned department, the villagers were forced to live without electricity and a constant shadow of accidents due to the low hanging wires.

Farrukhabad: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district have swung into action to restore electricity to a village reeling under darkness due to lack of transmission infrastructure for the last decade.

He said that while smaller transformers—rated at 10 kVA and 16 kVA—were operational in the village, a main 63 kVA transformer was defunct, lacking the necessary Low Tension (LT) cables. Previously, due to the low number of connections, the system was being managed solely using service cables; however, this arrangement had now proven to be woefully inadequate, he said. Currently, the requisite materials have been allocated, and the work of laying the LT lines is proceeding at a rapid pace, added the officer.

In connection with the issue, BJP MLA Sushil Shakya had also written a letter to the Superintending Engineer, urging him to take swift action in the public interest. In his letter, the MLA pointed out that due to the absence of bundled cables, villagers were drawing electricity by directly hooking wires onto the transformer—a practice that had previously led to several accidents.

According to the villagers, they were compelled to incur personal expenses—ranging from 200 to 250 meters in cost—to install their own wiring. Furthermore, the long distances involved and the low-hanging wires posed a constant threat to the safety of animals and school-going children, they said.

An End To A 10-Year-Long Wait

Ramnarayan, a villager, said that after submitting written complaints nearly 50 times, government-provided cables are finally reaching the village. According to the Superintending Engineer, 100 to 150 meters of cable have been laid so far, and the work on the remaining side branches is also expected to be completed within a day or two.

The department has also released videos of the work site to ensure transparency. This move will not only provide a regular power supply to the village's population of 800 but will also ensure that people traveling on the road now feel safer.