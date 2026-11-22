ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Administration In Odisha's Kendrapara Extends Assistance To Divyang Bereft Of Pension, Other Amenities

Officials getting formalities completed for Minati's Aadhaar registration ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: It is the media's responsibility to highlight the woes of people and if possible bring about a change in the lives of those abandoned by the system. And ETV Bharat did just that for Minati Das, a Divyang from khamol village in Odisha's Kendrapara district who had been deprived of government welfare schemes as she did not possess a proof of identity.

Minati had been facing issues in getting an Aadhaar card. She told the ETV Bharat correspondent who visited her that she had approached the sarpanch for help but in vain. Minati was 10, studying in Class V when she fell while playing at school and injured her left leg. Her family could not afford timely treatment owing to which she lost her leg's functionality.

Such was the pain in her back and leg that she started using her hands to walk. Now both her hands are almost bent and partially functional. Since she lost her father when she was four months old, her mother did not even take her to a doctor for treatment. She too died eight years ago while her brother lives away and earns a living as a daily-wage worker. Officials at Minati Das' house (ETV Bharat) ETV Bharat highlighted Minati's plight in a report, "‘If I Eat One Day, I Go Hungry The Next’: Kendrapara Divyang Woman Awaits Pension And Ration" a few days back. Such was the impact of the report that on November 19, a day after it was published, the panchayat executive officer of Khamol reached out to Minati and provided her with four months' pension even in the absence of an Aadhaar card. The prompt, local-level arrangement was made to address the obstacles that had previously prevented her from receiving the pension due to the lack of an Aadhaar card. On November 20, District Social Security Officer, Sangram Keshari Beura, visited Minati to inquire about her well-being. An official presenting Minati Rs 20,000 from Red Cross fund (ETV Bharat)