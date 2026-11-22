ETV Bharat Impact: Administration In Odisha's Kendrapara Extends Assistance To Divyang Bereft Of Pension, Other Amenities
After ETV Bharat highlighted Minati Das' plight, she was given four months' pension and will soon get an Aadhaar card, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Kendrapara: It is the media's responsibility to highlight the woes of people and if possible bring about a change in the lives of those abandoned by the system. And ETV Bharat did just that for Minati Das, a Divyang from khamol village in Odisha's Kendrapara district who had been deprived of government welfare schemes as she did not possess a proof of identity.
Minati had been facing issues in getting an Aadhaar card. She told the ETV Bharat correspondent who visited her that she had approached the sarpanch for help but in vain. Minati was 10, studying in Class V when she fell while playing at school and injured her left leg. Her family could not afford timely treatment owing to which she lost her leg's functionality.
Such was the pain in her back and leg that she started using her hands to walk. Now both her hands are almost bent and partially functional. Since she lost her father when she was four months old, her mother did not even take her to a doctor for treatment. She too died eight years ago while her brother lives away and earns a living as a daily-wage worker.
ETV Bharat highlighted Minati's plight in a report, "‘If I Eat One Day, I Go Hungry The Next’: Kendrapara Divyang Woman Awaits Pension And Ration" a few days back. Such was the impact of the report that on November 19, a day after it was published, the panchayat executive officer of Khamol reached out to Minati and provided her with four months' pension even in the absence of an Aadhaar card.
The prompt, local-level arrangement was made to address the obstacles that had previously prevented her from receiving the pension due to the lack of an Aadhaar card. On November 20, District Social Security Officer, Sangram Keshari Beura, visited Minati to inquire about her well-being.
He brought the matter to the attention of District Collector Raghuram R Iyer, recommending the provision of Rs 20,000 from the District Red Cross Fund to assist with the repair of her dwelling and as financial support. After assessing Minati’s current health condition and the state of her house, the Beura made recommendations aimed at ensuring her long-term security and rehabilitation.
On the same day, the State Human Rights Commission, taking note of Minati’s situation, initiated a case suo motu and directed the Collector of Kendrapara to provide all necessary forms of assistance to her.
What's even better is that district Aadhaar card registration and OSWAN head Gyan Ranjan Sethi reached Minati's house on November 21 for Aadhaar card registration. He said, "We had to try for around two hours to get the biometrics done as none of the fingers of her hands were working. Since this is a special case, I have sent a video and photos to the higher-ups and it is expected that Minati's Aadhaar card will arrive soon," he said.
Deepak, the head of Adyasha Foundation and a divyang who helped Minati and also arranged treatment for her, thanked ETV Bharat and said, "After learning about Minati, we provided her with food and treated the wound on her hand. ETV Bharat was the first to reach out to Minati and highlight her plight in both Odia and English and the results are for everyone to see," he said.
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‘If I Eat One Day, I Go Hungry The Next’: Kendrapara Divyang Woman Awaits Pension And Ration