ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Ground Report: How Ethanol Blending Affects Vehicles In Guwahati?

Guwahati: The government through its Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) is claiming energy transition and biofuel strategy enhancement, aimed at improving the energy security, supporting farmers and reducing environmental impacts.

ETV Bharat conducted a ground survey of the major Vehicle Service Centres across Guwahati and found that they have been witnessing a rise in complaints over last one month. On condition of anonymity, managers of the centres revealed registering problems related to ignition, fuel injector and fuel filter.

Under the EBP Programme, ethanol blending has increased from less than 1.5 percent in 2013-14 to 20 percent in 2025-26. The country has achieved the 20 percent blending target five years ahead of schedule. As per government report, ethanol procurement rose from about 38 crore litres in Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2013-14 to over 1,200 crore litres (projected) in 2025-26. Production capacity expanded nearly fivefold from 421 crore litres in 2014 to about 2,000 crore litres in 2026.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manoj (name changed), manager of one Maruti Suzuki Service centre in Guwahati said, "We are getting more issues related to engine and this has grown in last month. Vehicles coming to our service centres are facing issues mostly in three areas, Fuel Injector, Fuel Filter, and Fuel Pump. We are cleaning the fuel tank during the vehicle servicing but due to problem in injector, vehicle engines are behaving oddly."

The service centre manager also clarifies that they have mailed about these new issues to higher the authorities, but no suitable response has been received.

The Maruti Suzuki manager revealed that issued were reported even in the newly purchased cars. "It is very hard to convince the vehicle owners. We ask them to use premium petrol," he said.

A manager of Kia Service Centre said, "Due to ethanol blending the turbo engines are more affected than the general engines. More than 30 cars came to our service centre complaining about ignition. Earlier there was no such problems but issues have increased in the last two to three months, as a result we are facing problem in customer handling. We also write these technical issues to superiors but no positive response has been received."