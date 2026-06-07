ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Ground Report Debunks Jaundice Outbreak Claim In Chhattisgarh's Mainpat

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A ground report by ETV Bharat on the purported jaundice outbreak and related deaths in Chhattisgarh's Mainpat has revealed that many of the claims circulating on social media regarding this matter were unfounded.

Reports had been circulating on social media since Friday that jaundice had claimed four lives so far in the Mainpat area. However, the facts uncovered during the ETV Bharat investigation tell a different story.

As per these reports on social media, four people, including a former deputy sarpanch, died of jaundice in Mainpat, but when the ETV Bharat team visited the area to verify these claims, it came to light that of the four deaths linked to jaundice, one was actually caused by septic shock and another by brain haemorrhage following sickle cell complications. It was also found that Akanksha Yadav, a resident of Kesra village, died while undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and respiratory ailments, and not due to jaundice.

The ETV Bharat team first visited the home of the deceased former Deputy Sarpanch, Jitendra Yadav, and met his elder brother, Prakash Yadav. While Jitendra was initially diagnosed with jaundice in Ambikapur, subsequent tests in Raipur revealed Jitendra was suffering from hepatitis. He passed away within just two days. The Health Department has cited septic shock as the cause of his death.

"In Raipur, it was diagnosed as hepatitis E and A, not jaundice. Jaundice patients usually recover within a month or two, whereas he died within just a couple of days," Jitendra's brother said.

The team next visited the home of Vikas Yadav. His brother, Vicky, explained that the boy suffered from sickle cell disease and was taken to the hospital. A CT scan revealed brain haemorrhage. He was subsequently referred to Raipur for treatment, but doctors eventually declared him brain dead, stating that further treatment would be futile. "He did die of jaundice. He had jaundice 7-8 years ago but had recovered from it back then only," said Vicky Yadav. Following an investigation, the Health Department found that Vikas suffered from sickle cell disease since childhood.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr PS Marko stated that they had learned of the jaundice outbreak through the media and received reports of deaths attributed to it, prompting the team to conduct an investigation. "We are conducting an audit by visiting every household and providing advice regarding diet and hygiene," he said.