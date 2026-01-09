ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Exclusive: India Can't Be Vishwaguru If Religious Bias Shuts Medical College, Says Jammu Kashmir Minister

Srinagar: Closing a medical college because students from a particular religion study there is a sign of a 'Stone Age' mindset, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana said as he rued the National Medical Commission's recent decision to shut down the MBBS course at Vaishno Devi Medical College in J&K's Reasi district.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Wednesday, the Jal Shakti, Environment, and Tribal Affairs minister said India cannot achieve its dream of being a 'Vishwaguru' (world leader) if such a mindset is promoted in the country.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led NDA government, Rana said the leadership in the country "aims to take the nation back a 1,000 years, while advanced countries are planning for the future 1000 years".

"We want India to be Vishwaguru, but internally, this is our situation that we have closed a prestigious college because you don’t want people from a particular religion to be there. It is happening for the first time in my political career that we have reached this situation. I appeal to the country's leadership to avoid such moves that can damage our unity and sovereignty. It can damage the international image of our country," Rana said.

He went on to say, "During my conversations with friends in Delhi about growing extremism, I told them that our leadership only talks about the past 1,000 years, while the advanced powers think about the future 1,000 years. We are moving towards the Stone Age. How can we compete with the advanced nations that are planning for the future? It is impossible to be 'Vishwaguru' in this situation. I appeal to the nation's leadership to at least, if not for 1,000 years, think of the future 500 years. We should identify and discourage people who are weakening the international image of our country.”

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of rightwing outfits that came into being in November 2025, pressed for ousting 42 Kashmiri Muslim students to other medical colleges. The students were admitted to the college through a competitive merit-based NEET exam almost three months ago.

The Samiti reasoned that offerings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that set up the college come from Hindu pilgrims and should be utilised only for Hindus. But the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) is not listed as a minority institution and gets grants from the J&K government (over Rs 50 crore in the last two years, as per the ruling National Conference), making it not feasible for religion-based admission.

On January 6, the NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the SMVDIME for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025-26.

"The extreme bias has resulted in the closure of a medical college. Prestigious institutions like Mata Vaishno Devi College should be above community or caste and religion. Waha dangal thoda karne tha? You don’t have to make a wrestling arena (Akhara) in that place where you have to produce pahalwan. You want the institution to produce brilliant doctors or engineers, not pahalwan (wrestlers) for fighting (dangal). If you want to produce pahalwans or those who are openly lynching people in the country, then what can one say? It is detrimental to society,” Rana rued.

The senior National Conference leader, who is also a prominent tribal leader hailing from Jammu’s Poonch district in the Pirpanjal region, said that the closure of the medical college would be detrimental to Jammu and Kashmir.

"It has weakened the power of Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb (syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture). There is resentment against the decision to close down the medical college. It was a conspiracy of some people from a particular organisation whose politics revolves around Mandir-Masjid and Hindu-Muslim and regional bias,” he added.