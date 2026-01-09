ETV Bharat Exclusive: India Can't Be Vishwaguru If Religious Bias Shuts Medical College, Says Jammu Kashmir Minister
Javed Rana opens up on the recent move to shut the MBBS course at Vaishno Devi College and the calls for separate statehood for Jammu.
Srinagar: Closing a medical college because students from a particular religion study there is a sign of a 'Stone Age' mindset, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana said as he rued the National Medical Commission's recent decision to shut down the MBBS course at Vaishno Devi Medical College in J&K's Reasi district.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Wednesday, the Jal Shakti, Environment, and Tribal Affairs minister said India cannot achieve its dream of being a 'Vishwaguru' (world leader) if such a mindset is promoted in the country.
Taking a dig at the BJP-led NDA government, Rana said the leadership in the country "aims to take the nation back a 1,000 years, while advanced countries are planning for the future 1000 years".
"We want India to be Vishwaguru, but internally, this is our situation that we have closed a prestigious college because you don’t want people from a particular religion to be there. It is happening for the first time in my political career that we have reached this situation. I appeal to the country's leadership to avoid such moves that can damage our unity and sovereignty. It can damage the international image of our country," Rana said.
He went on to say, "During my conversations with friends in Delhi about growing extremism, I told them that our leadership only talks about the past 1,000 years, while the advanced powers think about the future 1,000 years. We are moving towards the Stone Age. How can we compete with the advanced nations that are planning for the future? It is impossible to be 'Vishwaguru' in this situation. I appeal to the nation's leadership to at least, if not for 1,000 years, think of the future 500 years. We should identify and discourage people who are weakening the international image of our country.”
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of rightwing outfits that came into being in November 2025, pressed for ousting 42 Kashmiri Muslim students to other medical colleges. The students were admitted to the college through a competitive merit-based NEET exam almost three months ago.
The Samiti reasoned that offerings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that set up the college come from Hindu pilgrims and should be utilised only for Hindus. But the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) is not listed as a minority institution and gets grants from the J&K government (over Rs 50 crore in the last two years, as per the ruling National Conference), making it not feasible for religion-based admission.
On January 6, the NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the SMVDIME for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025-26.
"The extreme bias has resulted in the closure of a medical college. Prestigious institutions like Mata Vaishno Devi College should be above community or caste and religion. Waha dangal thoda karne tha? You don’t have to make a wrestling arena (Akhara) in that place where you have to produce pahalwan. You want the institution to produce brilliant doctors or engineers, not pahalwan (wrestlers) for fighting (dangal). If you want to produce pahalwans or those who are openly lynching people in the country, then what can one say? It is detrimental to society,” Rana rued.
The senior National Conference leader, who is also a prominent tribal leader hailing from Jammu’s Poonch district in the Pirpanjal region, said that the closure of the medical college would be detrimental to Jammu and Kashmir.
"It has weakened the power of Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb (syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture). There is resentment against the decision to close down the medical college. It was a conspiracy of some people from a particular organisation whose politics revolves around Mandir-Masjid and Hindu-Muslim and regional bias,” he added.
These people, according to Rana, "failed" in the past in spurring communal divide but are "succeeding" now as they are taking advantage of the dual power system in the Union Territory.
"The Government of India should take a call before the situation worsens and fulfil the promises made to the people. They should restore law and order, statehood and other special powers to the people of Jammu and Kashmir so that law and order is controlled and such a situation is not created which can challenge the unity and sovereignty of our country," Rana said.
The minister said that an atmosphere is being created for further bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir after some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders called for separate statehood to Jammu.
"The demand for separate Jammu statehood is very unfortunate and saddening. Your nose has been removed, and now you want one eye to be gouged. We had a full-fledged state. Then, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two parts, and Ladakh was separately carved out as a Union Territory. Now you want to separate Jammu as well. Where do you want to take us? Such a statement should not have come,” he said.
But, according to him, the Pirpanjal and Chenab regions will never support the demand of separate statehood.
"Some media persons who are called 'Godi media' support those who are calling for statehood to Jammu. You should first know what you have achieved by bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir. Our government restored the Darbar Move as Jammu lagged for the last four years. But what are your resources to fulfil your slogan of separate Jammu statehood," Rana said.
On restoration of statehood to J&K, he said there has been a delay and the central government should respect the mandate the people gave to the National Conference.
On the reservation row, Rana said that the J&K government has rationalised the policy to the "satisfaction" of all stakeholders. "The file is with the Lieutenant Governor, and I hope he clears it soon," he added.
On the pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), the minister said that the tribal affairs department has been made the nodal department for the FRA now.
"We are setting up cells at the block and district levels. FRA cases will be dealt with smoothly now,” he added, hailing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving the charge to the Tribal Affairs department for dealing with FRA claims.
