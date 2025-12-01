ETV Bharat Correspondent Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Sikkim
Saidul Islam had been to Sikkim with 27 fellow journalists. He fell ill on Monday morning and was declared brought dead at hospital.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST
Nogaon: ETV Bharat's Diphu correspondent Saidul Islam died of cardiac arrest while on a tour to Sikkim, organised by the Directorate of Public Relations Department, Assam.
Islam, who had been serving as ETV Bharat's Diphu correspondent for the last several years, had gone to Sikkim with a team of 27 fellow journalists on an official visit. Islam and the other had arrived in Sikkim on Sunday evening.
Islam was at a waterfall on Monday morning when he fell and vomited. The team of Directorate of Public Relations Department rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Islam was a resident of Ragnihang Pathar in Diphu.
Islam's family members rushed to Sikkim after receiving the news of his sudden death. The postmortem will be conducted in Sikkim after the family members arrive, said officials. The media fraternity of the north-east expressed shock over Islam's demise. He was known to be a compassionate scribe dedicated to his job.
Officials of Information and Public Relations Department of Sikkim visited the area where Islam suffered the cardiac arrest.
Doctors have attributed heart-related diseases to the changing lifestyle habits that are considered to lead to hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other problems. This apart, there are other factors like stress, lack of physical activity, smoking, drinking and insomnia that increase risk of heart diseases.
Cardiac arrests that were earlier believed to be related to older people are now affecting people at much younger ages. The issue was discussed at an interventional cardiology conference organised jointly by Apollo Hospitals, Cardiovascular Research Foundation, (CRF), and Facts Foundation at HICC, Madhapur in Hyderabad in July last year.