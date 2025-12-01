ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Correspondent Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Sikkim

Nogaon: ETV Bharat's Diphu correspondent Saidul Islam died of cardiac arrest while on a tour to Sikkim, organised by the Directorate of Public Relations Department, Assam.

Islam, who had been serving as ETV Bharat's Diphu correspondent for the last several years, had gone to Sikkim with a team of 27 fellow journalists on an official visit. Islam and the other had arrived in Sikkim on Sunday evening.

Islam was at a waterfall on Monday morning when he fell and vomited. The team of Directorate of Public Relations Department rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Islam was a resident of Ragnihang Pathar in Diphu.

Islam's family members rushed to Sikkim after receiving the news of his sudden death. The postmortem will be conducted in Sikkim after the family members arrive, said officials. The media fraternity of the north-east expressed shock over Islam's demise. He was known to be a compassionate scribe dedicated to his job.