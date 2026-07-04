ETV Bharat / state

No Concrete Evidence To Prove Ethanol Blending Causing Vehicle Damage, Says Himachal Pradesh Congress In-Charge

She said it is unfair to accuse anyone without scientific basis or solid evidence on ethanol causing damage to vehicles. However, she stated that if claims of ethanol causing problems in vehicles prove true in the future, the government should reconsider blending it with petrol.

Rajni was in Shimla to attend the Congress General House meeting. Speaking to the media before the meeting, she said there must be scientific reasons behind ethanol blending. "Only allegations are being made at present. It has not yet been confirmed that ethanol-blended fuel is causing vehicle damage. I do not wish to accuse anyone without solid evidence," she said. Rajni said use of 100 per cent ethanol does not seem practically possible and that the opinion of experts on this should be given priority.

This apart, Rajni said alleged irregularities related to offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a serious matter. She said that the Congress will decide its strategy on the issue. "The matter should be investigated under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Action only against junior employees would not suffice; rather, if someone more responsible is involved, impartial action should be taken against them as well," she said.