ETV Bharat / state

Ethanol Blending In Karnataka Petrol Samples Reaches 31.2% As Minister Rizwan Arshad Seeks Centre's Intervention

Bengaluru: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad on Friday raised concerns over alleged excess ethanol blending in petrol sold across the state, with independent laboratory tests recording concentrations as high as 31.2 per cent, exceeding the permitted 20 per cent limit.



Addressing a press conference, Arshad said the Department of Legal Metrology had collected fuel samples from seven districts of the state- Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru. Tests conducted by Bengaluru-based Shriram Research Institute, an NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratory, found excess ethanol in samples from IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara Energy and Shell outlets, he said.



Several samples record ethanol levels above 20 per cent



An IOCL petrol sample recorded the highest ethanol concentration at 31.2 per cent, followed by HPCL Power at 30.5 per cent, regular HPCL petrol at 27 per cent, BPCL Speed at 26.5 per cent, Nayara at 26.1 per cent and Shell at 25.5 per cent.



Other samples recorded- 24.2 per cent and 22.6 per cent in BPCL petrol, 22.4 per cent in HPCL, 20.8 per cent in IOCL and 20.6 per cent in Nayara. Three samples were below 20 per cent- BPCL at 19.9 per cent, MRPL at 19.2 per cent and Shell at 13.5 per cent.



Arshad said the samples were initially sent to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL. However, the certificates issued by the companies did not mention ethanol percentages, despite this being a mandatory testing parameter. The department subsequently sought independent testing.



Minister estimates Rs 1.01 lakh crore annual burden on consumers



Arshad estimated that excess ethanol blending could impose an annual financial burden of nearly Rs 1.01 lakh crore on Indian consumers. Based on annual petrol consumption of around 6,200 crore litres, he said a 10 per cent mileage loss could account for nearly Rs. 62,000 crore in reduced fuel efficiency, while premature damage to vehicle components could add another Rs 39,000 crore in maintenance expenses.



He also pointed out that nearly 99 per cent of India's 35 crore vehicles were not designed for ethanol blends above E20. Vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are also certified for blends only up to 20 per cent, while most petrol dispensing units are technically certified to handle blends of up to 15 per cent.



Karnataka seeks compensation mechanism and nationwide disclosure



The Minister said Karnataka had sought the intervention of the Union Ministers for Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas, demanding a nationwide clarification on actual blending levels and strict penalties against oil marketing companies found violating standards. The state has also proposed an E20 Spoilage Fund to compensate motorists for eligible vehicle component failures and demanded that petrol pumps display the exact ethanol percentage at dispensing nozzles so consumers can make informed choices.



Arshad said the government would continue its statewide fuel quality inspection drive under Mission Nikhara.