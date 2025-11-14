ETV Bharat / state

Estranged Father’s Consent Not Mandatory For Issuing Passports To Minors: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has recently directed the authorities to issue passports to two minor children living under their grandparents’ care, ruling that their father, who neglected them after their mother’s death, has no right to obstruct the process.

In a petition filed by Mohammed Tajuddin of Hyderabad, the children’s grandfather, Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka said that the father had not fulfilled his responsibilities and had no valid grounds to obstruct their travel. The grandfather moved the court after the authorities refused to issue passports without the father’s consent. The court ordered the authorities to issue passports to the children without requiring the father’s signature.

During the hearing, Ambedkar Dunna, counsel for Tajuddin, informed the court that a lower court had earlier directed the father to pay Rs. 12,000 per month towards the children’s maintenance. However, the father challenged this order in the High Court, after which the amount was reduced to Rs. 8,000 due to his financial burden from a second marriage. Even then, the payments were irregular, the counsel added.