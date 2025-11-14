Estranged Father’s Consent Not Mandatory For Issuing Passports To Minors: Telangana HC
Published : November 14, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has recently directed the authorities to issue passports to two minor children living under their grandparents’ care, ruling that their father, who neglected them after their mother’s death, has no right to obstruct the process.
In a petition filed by Mohammed Tajuddin of Hyderabad, the children’s grandfather, Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka said that the father had not fulfilled his responsibilities and had no valid grounds to obstruct their travel. The grandfather moved the court after the authorities refused to issue passports without the father’s consent. The court ordered the authorities to issue passports to the children without requiring the father’s signature.
During the hearing, Ambedkar Dunna, counsel for Tajuddin, informed the court that a lower court had earlier directed the father to pay Rs. 12,000 per month towards the children’s maintenance. However, the father challenged this order in the High Court, after which the amount was reduced to Rs. 8,000 due to his financial burden from a second marriage. Even then, the payments were irregular, the counsel added.
Ambedkar further argued that when the guardians asked the father to sign the children’s passport applications, he imposed conditions, demanding that the property and gold in the deceased mother’s name be given to him first. The father’s lawyer, Syed Ahmed, argued that a petition regarding child custody was still pending before the lower court, and therefore, passports should not be issued until the custody matter was resolved.
After hearing both sides, Justice Bhimapaka observed that the children had been living under the care of their grandparents since their mother’s death. The father had not fulfilled his responsibilities properly and had no valid grounds to obstruct their travel. The judge ruled that the children’s welfare was paramount and that they could not be prevented from obtaining passports.
The court then directed the passport authorities to issue the passports without insisting on the father’s signature.
