Errors In School Textbooks: Odisha Govt Orders Probe By Crime Branch
The decision came after a high-level committee headed by Development Commissioner examined the circumstances that led to the publication of error-ridden textbooks, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Taking strong exception to a large number of errors in school textbooks, the Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe by the Crime Branch into the matter.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to lodge an FIR with the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, to carry out a criminal investigation into the textbook preparation and publication process.
The decision came after a high-level committee headed by the Development Commissioner examined the circumstances that led to the publication of error-ridden textbooks. Based on the committee’s findings, the government had earlier suspended the then SCERT Director and three Assistant Directors. It also ordered disciplinary proceedings against six other Assistant Directors for alleged lapses in the textbook development process.
The controversy surfaced after factual errors surfaced in newly published textbooks prescribed for students from Classes I to VIII. Apart from factual inaccuracies, the booms have multiple typographical mistakes, grammatical errors, incorrect illustrations, and content-related discrepancies.
The errors, identified across multiple subjects, triggering widespread criticism from teachers, parents, educationists and Opposition parties.
As the issue snowballed, the state government constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner to identify the reasons behind the lapses.
The committee examined every stage of the textbook preparation process, including content writing, editing, proofreading, review, approval and printing.
However, with allegations of serious procedural lapses and possible negligence emerging during the inquiry, the Chief Minister has now ordered a criminal investigation to find out whether any criminal liability exists in the preparation and publication of the textbooks. The CM had earlier termed the errors in textbooks as a ‘conspiracy’.
Officials said the Crime Branch investigation will examine the entire chain of events leading to the publication of the erroneous textbooks, identify those responsible and recommend further legal action, if required.
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