ETV Bharat / state

Errors In School Textbooks: Odisha Govt Orders Probe By Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: Taking strong exception to a large number of errors in school textbooks, the Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe by the Crime Branch into the matter.



Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to lodge an FIR with the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, to carry out a criminal investigation into the textbook preparation and publication process.



The decision came after a high-level committee headed by the Development Commissioner examined the circumstances that led to the publication of error-ridden textbooks. Based on the committee’s findings, the government had earlier suspended the then SCERT Director and three Assistant Directors. It also ordered disciplinary proceedings against six other Assistant Directors for alleged lapses in the textbook development process.



The controversy surfaced after factual errors surfaced in newly published textbooks prescribed for students from Classes I to VIII. Apart from factual inaccuracies, the booms have multiple typographical mistakes, grammatical errors, incorrect illustrations, and content-related discrepancies.