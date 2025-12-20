Erroneous Bank Transaction Adds To Woes Of Cancer Patient From Odisha's Kendrapara
Kalpana Panda had received Rs 50,000 for treatment but the bank said the amount was credited by mistake and she must return Rs 45,000.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Kendrapara: A 57-year-old cancer patient from Berhampur village under Garadpur block of Kendrapara district, who had applied for assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) is undergoing severe mental stress after a nationalised bank informed her three months later that the Rs 50,000 credited to her account was a 'mistake'.
By then, Kalpana Panda had already spent the amount on chemotherapy. The State Bank of India has asked her to repay Rs 45,000 or risk withdrawal of the welfare benefits of the government she currently depends on. With no means to return the money, the ailing woman has now sought the intervention of district authorities.
Kalpana said the error made by the bank has only added to her woes. The bank's notice states that Rs 50,000 was credited to Kalpana's account instead of Rs 5,000. It asks her to pay Rs 45,000. Kalpana alleged that her family's bank accounts have been blocked after she received the notice.
"I spent the government assistance I had received for meeting medical expenses. After three months, they are asking me to return the sum. Our accounts have been blocked. Neither myself nor my sons can pay it. The bank says if I do not return the money, neither myself nor my family members will get government benefits," she said.
Kalpana's younger son, Ramakant said he had availed a loan of Rs 5 lakh from various sources and sold his farm land and house to arrange money for his mother's treatment. "Now I am worried about repaying the excess sum credited to my mother's bank account," he said.
Ramakant said, "On September 23, we went to the district collector's office and applied for assistance for my mother's treatment. On September 26, assistance of Rs 50,000 from CMRF was credited to my mother's account. We withdrew the money and used it for her treatment. Now the bank is asking us to return Rs 45,000."
Ramakant said he had received a call from the bank five days back. "The bank's official said due to slow server, instead of Rs 5,000, Rs 50,000 was transferred to my mother's account. The official asked me to deposit Rs 45,000 in the bank and threatened to approach the police if we did not do so. He also threatened to sever all government benefits availed by my family," he said.
Kendrapara's SBI Bazaar Branch Manager Mukesh Kumar Samal said, "On September 24, we received a letter from the Kendrapara District Magistrate's Emergency Fund to pay Rs 5,000 to Kalpana Panda. However, due to a clerical mistake, Rs 50,000 was mistakenly credited to Kalpana's account instead of Rs 5,000. Last week, after we were informed by the District Emergency Department, we informed the account holder and asked her to return the money. Since we did not receive any satisfactory response from the account holder, we have served her a notice. Her account has now been frozen and the money will be returned from her in the coming days."
No response was received from Kendrapara District Magistrate Raghuram R Iyer on the issue.