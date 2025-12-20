ETV Bharat / state

Erroneous Bank Transaction Adds To Woes Of Cancer Patient From Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A 57-year-old cancer patient from Berhampur village under Garadpur block of Kendrapara district, who had applied for assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) is undergoing severe mental stress after a nationalised bank informed her three months later that the Rs 50,000 credited to her account was a 'mistake'.

By then, Kalpana Panda had already spent the amount on chemotherapy. The State Bank of India has asked her to repay Rs 45,000 or risk withdrawal of the welfare benefits of the government she currently depends on. With no means to return the money, the ailing woman has now sought the intervention of district authorities.

Kalpana said the error made by the bank has only added to her woes. The bank's notice states that Rs 50,000 was credited to Kalpana's account instead of Rs 5,000. It asks her to pay Rs 45,000. Kalpana alleged that her family's bank accounts have been blocked after she received the notice.

"I spent the government assistance I had received for meeting medical expenses. After three months, they are asking me to return the sum. Our accounts have been blocked. Neither myself nor my sons can pay it. The bank says if I do not return the money, neither myself nor my family members will get government benefits," she said.