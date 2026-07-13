ETV Bharat / state

Ernakulam Police Registers FIR Against Go First, DGCA And Two Booking Portals For Alleged Ticket Fraud

Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Police in Kerala recently registered an FIR against the board of directors of the erstwhile Go First airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ease My Trip and ClearTrip over allegations that they continued to sell tickets for travel on the airline for almost two weeks after it had initiated the process of seeking voluntary insolvency in 2023.

The FIR, registered on July 9, under Section 406, Section 415, Section 420 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita names all 13 directors on the board of Go First including chairman Nusli Neville Wadia, his son Ness Nusli Wadia, CEO Kaushik Khona as well as an unnamed official of the DGCA, booking portals Ease My Trip and ClearTrip and resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera.

The FIR was registered after an order from Ernakulam’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Court earlier this month to the police. The court asked the police to register an FIR and investigate a complaint lodged by Yeshwant Shenoy, an aggrieved passenger, advocate and aviation safety activist.

Shenoy had alleged he had lost Rs 64,000 after booking Kochi–Mumbai tickets for his family and friends on the day Go First filed its insolvency plea. He alleged that the airline’s board entered “into a criminal conspiracy to cause wrongful loss to millions of passengers while making wrongful gains” by continuing to sell tickets despite having already approved the decision to initiate insolvency proceedings.