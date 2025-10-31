ETV Bharat / state

EPS Expels KA Sengottaiyan From AIADMK For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expelled veteran party leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan (77) from the party.

The move came after Sengottaiyan joined hands with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. In a statement here, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan acted in a manner contrary to the party’s policies, objectives and principles. He said "Despite being aware that those within the party must not maintain contact with those expelled from it, Sengottaiyan associated himself with such persons".

He added Sengottaiyan continued to act in ways that tarnished the reputation of the party, violated party discipline, and brought disrepute and disgrace to it. “Sengottaiyan is hereby removed from all responsibilities, including his position as a basic member of the party, with immediate effect. I request that no party member maintain any contact whatsoever with him,” he said.