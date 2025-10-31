EPS Expels KA Sengottaiyan From AIADMK For 'Anti-Party' Activities
The move comes a day after Sengottaiyan joined hands with former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expelled veteran party leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan (77) from the party.
The move came after Sengottaiyan joined hands with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. In a statement here, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan acted in a manner contrary to the party’s policies, objectives and principles. He said "Despite being aware that those within the party must not maintain contact with those expelled from it, Sengottaiyan associated himself with such persons".
He added Sengottaiyan continued to act in ways that tarnished the reputation of the party, violated party discipline, and brought disrepute and disgrace to it. “Sengottaiyan is hereby removed from all responsibilities, including his position as a basic member of the party, with immediate effect. I request that no party member maintain any contact whatsoever with him,” he said.
On Thursday, while paying respects to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram district, Sengottaiyan joined hands with Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam. Following this, Palaniswami held discussions with senior leaders of the party in Salem andd expelled Sengottaiyan from the party.
Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. He has been elected as an MLA nine times on behalf of AIADMK. He was first elected from Sathyamangalam in 1977, and subsequently eight times from Gobichettipalayam.
During the period when the AIADMK split into factions led by Jayalalithaa and Janaki, he contested from Gobichettipalayam on behalf of the Jayalalithaa faction under the rooster symbol and won. He served as the Minister for Forests, Transport, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Revenue.
