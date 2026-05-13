EPS Cracks The Whip: AIADMK Rebel MLAs Removed From Party Posts For Backing TVK Govt
C Ve Shanmugam, SP Velumani, and C Vijayabaskar among other party leaders were removed from party positions.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday removed leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.
The party chief cracked the whip on the rebel MLAs, including Natham R Viswanathan, after they defied the party's diktat and voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly earlier in the day. Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places.
Earlier today, the TVK government crossed a major hurdle, comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs amid DMK's walkout. The Opposition made allegations of horse-trading that were rejected by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
TVK romped home by a 144:22 margin, with all the 22 naysayers being the AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to party chief EPS. The 25 other party MLAs, from the Shanmugam-Velumani camp voted in favour of the government, as announced by them earlier.
While the main opposition DMK, with 59 MLAs in the 234-member House staged a walkout slamming the government, PMK with 4 MLAs and the lone member of the BJP abstained. The Vijay-led TVK government won the trust vote also due to the support from the Congress, VCK, Left, IUML and MLA S Kamaraj, who was expelled from AMMK for supporting TVK.
The split in the AIADMK came into the open during the trust vote proceedings as the faction led by party leaders Velumani-Shanmugam voted in favour of the government.
Though minutes before Velumani announced support Palaniswami had declared in the House that his party MLAs must vote against the government. The Velumani-Shanmugam led group defied the diktat and sided with the TVK regime. Noisy scenes were witnessed as Palaniswami's faction opposed Velumani-Shanmugam group's announcement of support to the government.
Palaniswami claimed that the AIADMK MLAs who had cross-voted in favour of the TVK government in its floor test had fallen to the "lure" of cabinet posts.
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