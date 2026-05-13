ETV Bharat / state

EPS Cracks The Whip: AIADMK Rebel MLAs Removed From Party Posts For Backing TVK Govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks during the floor test proceedings at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday removed leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.

The party chief cracked the whip on the rebel MLAs, including Natham R Viswanathan, after they defied the party's diktat and voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly earlier in the day. Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places.

Earlier today, the TVK government crossed a major hurdle, comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs amid DMK's walkout. The Opposition made allegations of horse-trading that were rejected by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

TVK romped home by a 144:22 margin, with all the 22 naysayers being the AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to party chief EPS. The 25 other party MLAs, from the Shanmugam-Velumani camp voted in favour of the government, as announced by them earlier.