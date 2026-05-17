ETV Bharat / state

EPICs Found Strewn In Birbhum Field; Aadhaar Cards Recovered From TMC Office In Bidhannagar

Kolkata: A large number of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) were found scattered in a field in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, while over a hundred Aadhaar cards and other documents were recovered from a TMC office in Bidhannagar, triggering political sparring and prompting police investigations in both incidents.

The first incident came to light in Kirnahar area of Birbhum's Nanoor block, where locals spotted the voter cards lying across a field on Sunday morning. The field is located adjacent to the residence of a former Booth Level Officer (BLO), triggering suspicion and commotion in the area.

Police reached the spot after being informed and began an investigation. According to local sources, the former BLO, Hiranyaprabha Mete Maji, who earlier served in Purba Bardhaman district's Ketugram block, was questioned by police over the matter. She had reportedly worked as a BLO from 2012 till 2025 before being removed in accordance with administrative norms.

Maji claimed that during her tenure, she used to collect old voter cards while distributing new ones, but never deposited the discarded cards with the block office. Instead, she kept them in her possession. "My house was undergoing renovation work, and I had stored the papers in a sack behind the house. Someone may have thrown them out into the open area," she told the people, according to sources.