ETV Bharat / state

EOW Raids 11 Locations In Odisha Over Alleged Financial Irregularities In Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association

Rayagada: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in Rayagada and Bhubaneswar in connection with alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association. The residence of former Rajya Sabha MP Nekanti Bhaskar Rao was among the places searched.

The EOW confirmed the raids through a press release. Eight teams of the agency were deployed for the operation.

The searches covered Bhaskar Rao’s residence at Raniguda Farm in Rayagada, the residence of B. Manmadha Rao on Pitala Street and G. Krishna’s residence in Rayat Colony. The association’s office, located on the main road near Kapilas Hotel and close to the GDC factory, was also searched.

In Bhubaneswar, the searches were conducted at Sri Aditya Industries Private Limited in Forest Park; Arun Power Project Limited in HB Colony, Baramunda; Ari Aditya Logistics Private Limited and Sri Aditya Trading and Marketing Private Limited in Bhimpur; and Sri Balaji Real Estates and Agri Developers and Sri Aditya Real Estate and Agri Developers in Mancheswar Industrial Estate. The EOW also searched Sri Aditya HP Enterprises, a gas agency in Gautam Nagar, Rayagada.

The case, registered on September 9, 2026, as Case No. 15/2026, involves allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, misappropriation of funds, extortion and intimidation by some office-bearers of the association.