EOW Raids 11 Locations In Odisha Over Alleged Financial Irregularities In Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association
The EOW conducted searches at multiple locations, including former RS MP Nekanti Bhaskar Rao’s residence, over alleged financial irregularities in the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Rayagada: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in Rayagada and Bhubaneswar in connection with alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association. The residence of former Rajya Sabha MP Nekanti Bhaskar Rao was among the places searched.
The EOW confirmed the raids through a press release. Eight teams of the agency were deployed for the operation.
The searches covered Bhaskar Rao’s residence at Raniguda Farm in Rayagada, the residence of B. Manmadha Rao on Pitala Street and G. Krishna’s residence in Rayat Colony. The association’s office, located on the main road near Kapilas Hotel and close to the GDC factory, was also searched.
In Bhubaneswar, the searches were conducted at Sri Aditya Industries Private Limited in Forest Park; Arun Power Project Limited in HB Colony, Baramunda; Ari Aditya Logistics Private Limited and Sri Aditya Trading and Marketing Private Limited in Bhimpur; and Sri Balaji Real Estates and Agri Developers and Sri Aditya Real Estate and Agri Developers in Mancheswar Industrial Estate. The EOW also searched Sri Aditya HP Enterprises, a gas agency in Gautam Nagar, Rayagada.
The case, registered on September 9, 2026, as Case No. 15/2026, involves allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, misappropriation of funds, extortion and intimidation by some office-bearers of the association.
According to the allegations, the main accused, along with other association members, had been collecting money from truck owners under various pretexts since 2005. Money was allegedly collected even in the name of funding Naxal activities.
Officials suspect that substantial amounts were collected without maintaining proper accounts. Receipts were allegedly not issued to truck owners at the time of collection. The funds were subsequently allegedly misappropriated and invested in private business ventures.
Sources said that companies linked to logistics, trading, mining and real estate businesses are also under the scanner as part of the investigation. The EOW said further details were expected to emerge after the searches and the ongoing investigation.
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