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EOW Arrests Former Principal Secretary In Uttar Pradesh Recruitment Scam Case; Prosecution Sanction Pending Against Then Minister

EOW Arrests Former Principal Secretary Yogesh Kumar In Uttar Pradesh Recruitment Scam Case Prosecution Sanction Pending Against Then Minister ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Yogesh Kumar, a former Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department in connection with the 2014 Livestock Extension Officer recruitment scam.

The EOW in a statement confirmed that Kumar, the then Principal Secretary, was arrested in the 2014 Livestock Extension Officer recruitment scam. Kumar was arrested by an EOW team at his residence in Gomti Nagar area of capital Lucknow. He has been implicated in the recruitment examination for Livestock Extension Officers, conducted in 2014 during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 1,198 posts across 17 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Following the examination held on February 2, 2014, serious questions were raised about the procedure. The accused are said to have bypassed recruitment rules, the centralized evaluation of OMR sheets, and the stripping of powers from divisional selection committees. Rajkishore Singh served as the Minister for Animal Husbandry in the SP government at the time. The file seeking sanction for the prosecution of Singh, who left the SP to join the BJP, is currently pending with the government.