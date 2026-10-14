EOW Arrests Former Principal Secretary In Uttar Pradesh Recruitment Scam Case; Prosecution Sanction Pending Against Then Minister
The case is related to irregularities in the 2014 Livestock Extension Officer recruitment scam, reports Akhil Pandey.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Lucknow: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Yogesh Kumar, a former Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department in connection with the 2014 Livestock Extension Officer recruitment scam.
The EOW in a statement confirmed that Kumar, the then Principal Secretary, was arrested in the 2014 Livestock Extension Officer recruitment scam. Kumar was arrested by an EOW team at his residence in Gomti Nagar area of capital Lucknow. He has been implicated in the recruitment examination for Livestock Extension Officers, conducted in 2014 during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.
#Operation Shikanja#पशुधन प्रसार अधिकारी भर्ती घोटाला 2014 में तत्कालीन प्रमुख सचिव योगेश कुमार (आईएएस 1980 बैच) गिरफ्तार।Helpline number 9454458100 https://t.co/uYPGr9dlWe— Economic Offences Wing (@EowUttarPradesh) October 14, 2026
The recruitment drive was held to fill 1,198 posts across 17 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Following the examination held on February 2, 2014, serious questions were raised about the procedure. The accused are said to have bypassed recruitment rules, the centralized evaluation of OMR sheets, and the stripping of powers from divisional selection committees.
Rajkishore Singh served as the Minister for Animal Husbandry in the SP government at the time. The file seeking sanction for the prosecution of Singh, who left the SP to join the BJP, is currently pending with the government.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the government reportedly identified serious procedural deviations and recommended action against officials found responsible in the recruitment scam.
According to the reports, the SIT submitted the first report over the investigation in the recruitment scam case in 2018 and a final investigation report in 2021.
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