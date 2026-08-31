ETV Bharat / state

EOW Arrests Bank Manager For Gold Loan Fraud In Odisha's Keonjhar

Satyabrata was produced before the Balasore OPID court where his bail plea was rejected. He was sent to judicial custody. According to a press release issued by the EOW, a case (no 12/2026) was registered on August 21 and investigation started based on a written complaint filed by Ashutosh Sushil Kumar Patnaik, Head of the Union Bank of India Balasore Regional Office. According to the complaint, between June 2023 and June 2024, Satyabrat, along with other bank employees, sanctioned 100 gold loans by pledging fake and fake gold ornaments as collateral.

It is alleged that a total of Rs 2,12,29,900 was disbursed to the applicants. The investigation revealed that the loans were sanctioned in lieu of fake gold in violation of the rules. Many loan files were found to be missing the required documents, KYC and signatures of the actual borrowers. Even the Gold Pouch In-Out Register was not maintained properly. Satyabrat was posted as the Branch Manager of Joda Branch since September 12, 2022 and was responsible for all the bank’s operations including customer eligibility and KYC verification, valuation and verification of collateral gold, sanction and disbursement of gold loans, safe custody of loan related documents and joint custody of collateral gold.

According to the investigation, after sanctioning the loan, the money was first deposited in the account of the concerned borrowers. Later, without their knowledge or consent, the money was transferred to another account. The money was then transferred to the accounts of Satyabrat and his accomplices. Out of the total 100 gold loan accounts, 23 accounts have been closed while 76 accounts are still outstanding. As of August 18, 2026, the total outstanding amount of these 76 active accounts is Rs 1.97 crore.