EOU Raids On Bihar Excise Inspector Recovers Unaccounted Assets Worth Crores
The raid took place on charges of possessing wealth exceeding his known sources of income.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raided the premises of excise inspector Ankesh Kumar Gond in several locations in Bihar on Thursday on charges of possessing wealth exceeding his known sources of income, and recovered movable and immovable assets running into several crores of rupees.
The raids started early in the morning after registering an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018) against Ankesh at the EOU police station, and procuring a search warrant from the special vigilance court.
“Our officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) are leading raids at five separate locations in Patna, Munger, and Siwan. The excise inspector is a native of Munger district,” a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.
The EOU sleuths unearthed a palatial house belonging to Ankesh at Sultanpur locality in Danapur town on the outskirts of the state capital. Constructing it must have cost several crores of ill-gotten wealth. They also found that he and his family owned several automobiles including SUVs, car, and motorcycles.
“Our men discovered that the excise inspector purchased an SUV worth over Rs 25 lakh in the name of his wife Poonam Devi six years ago, on June 1, 2020 by paying cash. Its purchase documents and bill have been found. The surprising part is that it was bought straightaway with cash,” the senior EOU officer said.
The other places raided are Ankesh’s ancestral house and a commercial complex at Kasim Bazar in Munger. His office in Siwan and the rented residence where he lived were also being searched.
As per the information so far, the EOU sleuths have unearthed assets around 250 percent more than his known sources of income. The amount of his unaccounted wealth is expected to increase substantially as the raids were still going on.
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