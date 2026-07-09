ETV Bharat / state

EOU Raids On Bihar Excise Inspector Recovers Unaccounted Assets Worth Crores

Excise inspector Ankesh Kumar Gond and his residence where the raids were carried out. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raided the premises of excise inspector Ankesh Kumar Gond in several locations in Bihar on Thursday on charges of possessing wealth exceeding his known sources of income, and recovered movable and immovable assets running into several crores of rupees.

The raids started early in the morning after registering an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018) against Ankesh at the EOU police station, and procuring a search warrant from the special vigilance court.

“Our officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) are leading raids at five separate locations in Patna, Munger, and Siwan. The excise inspector is a native of Munger district,” a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.

The EOU sleuths unearthed a palatial house belonging to Ankesh at Sultanpur locality in Danapur town on the outskirts of the state capital. Constructing it must have cost several crores of ill-gotten wealth. They also found that he and his family owned several automobiles including SUVs, car, and motorcycles.