ETV Bharat / state

EOU Raids On Bihar Govt Executive Engineer Yield Assets Worth Several Crores

Jewellery, cash and other valuables recovered by the EOU during the raid on the executive engineer. ( ETV Bharat )

The sleuths simultaneously raided six premises, including two posh apartments at Danapur on the outskirts of the state capital, the house of Arvind’s in-laws at Muzaffarpur, his office and official residence at Sasaram, and his ancestral house at Pipradih village in Banka district.

Executive Engineer Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, whose premises were being raided by the EOU on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Identified as Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the executive engineer is currently posted with the minor irrigation division at Sasaram in Rohtas district.

Patna: In an early morning swoop on the locations related to a government executive engineer on Thursday, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police seized movable and immovable property running into several crores of rupees.

One of the residential complexes in which Arvind Kumar Chaudhary owns an apartment. (ETV Bharat)

The raids were conducted after registering an FIR (no. 15/26 at EOU police station) against the executive engineer under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018) in connection with assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jewellery, cash and other valuables recovered by the EOU during the raid on the executive engineer. (ETV Bharat)

“Prior to the raids, the disproportionate assets of Arvind were prima facie around 85 percent more than his known sources of income. However, indications are that the final tally of recovered assets could surpass it,” EOU additional director general (ADG) Amit Kumar Jain told ETV Bharat.

One of the apartments belonging to Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, where EOU raid is going on (ETV Bharat)

Jain added that around 350 grams of gold jewellery belonging to a well-known brand, over Rs 3 lakh in cash and several property purchase deeds were recovered from one of the flats belonging to the accused. A cache of silver coins, silver utensils, and several luxury watches are also among the seized items.

Jewellery, cash and other valuables recovered by the EOU during the raid on the executive engineer. (ETV Bharat)

“The raids are still continuing. We will release final details about the seizure once the action is over,” Jain said.

One of the apartments belonging to Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, where EOU raid is going on (ETV Bharat)

EOU sleuths pointed out that the two raided apartments were in newly-built residential complexes, and were so spacious and luxurious that their cost would run up to several crores of rupees. Jewellery, bank passbooks, investment papers, watches, and costly SUVs have recovered from the executive engineer’s other locations as well.