ETV Bharat / state

EOU Raids Bihar Govt Engineer; Recovers Rs 50 Lakh Cash And Other Valuables

Patna: In one stroke, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police recovered Rs 50 lakh, stashed mostly in bundles of crisp green Rs 500 currency notes, during its raid on a state government engineer on Thursday.

The operation against Narad Kumar Das, serving as an executive engineer in the planning and development department, began with simultaneous searches at his official and residential premises in Bhagalpur, Munger, Patna, and Muzaffarpur districts by separate teams led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers.

"A currency counting machine was brought to find out how much of the alleged ill-gotten wealth he had kept there. It turned out to be Rs 50 lakh. Some costly jewellery was also seized," a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.

One of the teams that arrived at his flat number 2F at Radhika Apartment at Kazi Mohammadpur in Muzaffarpur district was taken aback by the huge amount of cash stashed there.

Currency counting machine at work at Planning and Development Department engineer Narad Kumar Das' flat in Muzaffarpur on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

Bihar Planning and Development Department executive engineer Narad Kumar Das. (ETV Bharat)

Narad is currently posted at Munger. He is a native of Tilka Manjhi in Bhagalpur district. An FIR was registered against him at the EOU police station in Patna under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in 2018) on October 7, and a search warrant was obtained from the special vigilance court.

The FIR registered before the raid had pegged the allegedly ill-gotten wealth of Narad at Rs 83.53 lakh, which was around 65 percent more than the known sources of his income.

Rs 50 lakh cash and some costly ornaments recovered from Narad Kumar Das' flat in Muzaffarpur. (ETV Bharat)

The EOU officers said that the searches were still going on at five of his official and residential locations. The sleuths involved in the operation have already unearthed movable and immovable assets worth several crores.

The anti-corruption agency will provide further details after the operation is over and the raiding teams return to Patna.

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