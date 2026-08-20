ETV Bharat / state

EOU Raid On BBOSE Deputy Director Yields Crores In Cash, Jewellery, And Other Valuables

The EOU teams simultaneously descended on three locations related to Ajay, including his three-storeyed house and official chamber at BBOSE headquarters in Patna, and his ancestral house at Parora village under Sahebpur Kamal police station in Begusarai district.

However, by the time the raid ended in the evening, the alleged ill-gotten wealth had shot up to many more crores, including Rs 26 lakh in cash and Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery.

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police had gathered evidence of disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.44 crore against Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) deputy director Ajay Kumar Singh before embarking on a raid on his premises on Thursday.

“There is evidence that the government officer bought 11 plots of land in his father's name. Our sleuths also found two JCB machines (earthmovers), two tractors, one special utility vehicle (SUV), and a large diesel generator set at his ancestral house. Their ownership is being verified,” a senior EOU official told ETV Bharat.

Some of the valuables seized from Ajay Kumar Singh's premises (ETV Bharat)

Ajay had booked a lavish 1,442-square-foot flat in an apartment in sector 142 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh and has paid more than Rs 60 lakh toward it so far. He also invested heavily in life insurance policies and mutual funds, as indicated by the documents recovered in the raid.

According to EOU officials, several bank accounts and ATM cards belonging to him were also seized. Another SUV and a scooter were seized from his Patna house. “The BBOSE deputy director’s house in Patna is a standalone property. Prima facie, a huge amount of money has been spent on its interiors. This will be assessed in a later investigation,” the EOU officer said.

Some of the valuables seized from Ajay Kumar Singh's premises (ETV Bharat)

Incidentally, Ajay entered government service in 2005 as a sub-divisional education officer. The movable and immovable property seized from him is several times the total salary he received in the past two decades.

The house of BBOSE deputy director Ajay Kumar Singh in Patna (ETV Bharat)

The EOU is in the process of informing his parent education department about his deviation from duty as a public servant, which could lead to his suspension.

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