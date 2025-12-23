ETV Bharat / state

'Will Not Allow Aravallis To Be Destroyed': Protests in Gujarat Over Mining Controversy

Sabarkantha: Protests erupted in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Tuesday in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allowed mining in parts of the Aravalli range. Protestors said the decision would open the door to large-scale mining and cause serious environmental damage.

The Supreme Court has ruled that hills or landforms with a height of less than 100 metres would not be treated as a part of the Aravalli Range. Following the ruling, locals have expressed apprehensions that smaller hills may be flattened for mining, thereby putting forests, wildlife, and local livelihoods at risk.

In Sabarkantha's Vijaynagar area, environmentalists and residents took to the streets to protest the decision. They said the Aravalli range is closely linked to their social, economic and spiritual life and warned that they would not allow any damage to it.

"Vijaynagar is home to 90 per cent tribal people. There are religious places in every village across the Aravalli Range. Our people are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect them. We will not allow the Aravallis to be destroyed at any cost," said Naveen Kalsava, a local.