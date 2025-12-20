ETV Bharat / state

Environmentalists Red Flag Development Marked By Chopping Of Trees In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Citizens concerned about the environment in Maharashtra have raised a red flag in the face of a slew of ‘developmental’ projects being announced and executed in the state.

They have been pointing out that development at the cost of the environment is not in the interest of society. As it is, the massive tree felling for executing various ‘development projects’ has taken a toll in terms of climate change, it is claimed.

Presently, concerns are being raised about the Bombay High Court giving permission last week to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut 45,000 mangroves that protect the city's coastline, for the proposed Coastal Road (North section), which is from Versova to Bhayander.

It is being cited that on the day the elections for the various Municipal Corporations were announced, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced numerous developmental projects, including the ‘biggest Central Park in the history of an Indian city to date’. A 295-acre open space was leased to the Royal Western India Turf Club. This is the largest green lung in the heart of Mumbai city. The plans are to carve out 125 acres of the Racecourse, while the remaining 170 acres will be drawn from land reclaimed for the Coastal Road.

This plan drew a lot of criticism from environmentalists and citizens on social media platforms. However, politicians have welcomed this decision. It is being claimed that India’s largest 300-acre Central Park at Mahalaxmi will have a 10 lakh sq ft underground sports complex. This is inclusive, sustainable urban planning at its best.

In the meantime, the government has opened the 'No Development Zone' for the rehabilitation of tribals and slum dwellers in the core and buffer areas of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. The government incorporated a new regulation 34 (3.5)(ix) in the Development Control and Promotion Regulations of 2024 for the purpose.

In yet another move, the state government has promised to construct a religious accommodation premises, Sadhugram in Tapovan in Panchavati, where all the priests and sadhus will be staying during the Kumbh Mela of 2027. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to proceed with chopping 1825 trees for constructing this enclave.

Since then, the residents have stepped up their protests to protect these trees, many of which are of heritage and medicinal value. Tapovan has contributed to the balancing of the larger ecosystem in not only this area, but also in Nashik city. The residents have been supported by Marathi film actors, and on December 18, the Bombay High Court issued notices to the Tree Authority of the NMC and the state government asking them not to proceed with the felling of trees for the time being.

Environmentalists are aghast at the rate these projects have been sanctioned just prior to the announcement of the BMC elections. It is being stated that by the time the model code of conduct will not comes into effect, these proposed projects will get fast-tracked. The question being asked is, why should development be at the cost of the environment?

Pervin Sanghvi, a Mumbai-based environmentalist, said, "The media plays a crucial role in keeping the conscience of the society alive. It is time journalists filed applications under the Right to Information (RTI) to get information on many of these projects where the details are not revealed to the citizens. People are powerless today, and the might of the government is humongous."

Concerned citizens have been pointing out that fewer trees are being grown and more are being felled. They say that the changing climate can be experienced in terms of rainfall in winter and chilly temperatures throughout the rainy season, which are impacting the lives of the people.

Researcher Owen Mulhern had pointed out in Earth.org in 2020 that Mumbai's sea levels will worsen the effects of severe flooding like the 2005 Maharashtra episode that caused a direct loss of USD $100 million, with many more knock-on costs.

The International Collective in Support of Fishworkers has also predicted that in a few decades, structures near Mumbai’s seashores may be inundated by rising sea levels. “In what may drastically alter perceptions about climate change and its impact on coastal cities like Mumbai, a state government study has predicted a 0.38 metre rise in sea levels across Maharashtra by 2050," the Collective has stated.

Environmentalists claim that global warming has led to an impact on the monsoon cycle of Mumbai, which is evident from the last couple of years.

"There is no doubt that the groundwater in our city is depleting. Along with it, we have been seeing the impact of global warming, due to which the sea levels are increasing. Citizens are at a great risk if plans like the coastal road are not shelved. The entire purpose of alternative modes of transport, like the metro, has been planned so that we don't have such a large amount of construction along our coast," said Sanghvi.

It is being pointed out that the mangroves have been a protective shield of the Mumbai coast, though they are often misunderstood as waste and marshy land. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), "Protecting mangroves and restoring damaged ones also helps combat climate change through carbon sequestration as they are some of the most carbon-rich ecosystems on the planet, storing on average 1,000 tonnes of carbon per hectare in their biomass and underlying soils." UNEP has been cautioning against the destruction of mangroves the world over.

The concerned citizens point out the examples across Maharashtra that tell about the depletion of rare trees and natural habitat. They say that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formulated strict guidelines for felling trees, and time and again, it has been seen that these are not adhered to.