ETV Bharat / state

Environmental Groups Seek Action Against Geo-Tagging Of Sensitive Forest Areas In Kerala

Voters from the Punchakoli forest area in Nilambur arrive at a polling booth inside the forest to cast their vote for the Nilambur by-election, in Malappuram, Kerala on Thursday, 19 June, 2025. ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of environmental organisations has urged the Kerala Forest Department to take strict action against the alleged geo-tagging and sharing of ecologically sensitive locations inside forests on social media, warning that the practice poses a threat to wildlife and fragile ecosystems.

In a joint representation submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden, the organisations alleged that bloggers, vloggers, wildlife photographers, tourists and birdwatchers were geo-tagging and publicising the locations of sensitive wildlife habitats, forest interiors, waterfalls, grasslands, valleys and other ecologically important areas without any restrictions.

The signatories included Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, Kerala River Protection Committee, Nilambur Natural History Society and so on, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The organisations claimed that around 250 ecologically sensitive wildlife habitats and core forest areas, where public entry is prohibited without prior permission from the Forest Department, have been illegally geo-tagged on online platforms. They also alleged that guides and drivers associated with eco-tourism centres were among those sharing geo-tagged locations on social media.