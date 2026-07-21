Environmental Groups Seek Action Against Geo-Tagging Of Sensitive Forest Areas In Kerala
The organisations alleged that guides and drivers associated with eco-tourism centres were among those sharing geo-tagged locations on social media.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A group of environmental organisations has urged the Kerala Forest Department to take strict action against the alleged geo-tagging and sharing of ecologically sensitive locations inside forests on social media, warning that the practice poses a threat to wildlife and fragile ecosystems.
In a joint representation submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden, the organisations alleged that bloggers, vloggers, wildlife photographers, tourists and birdwatchers were geo-tagging and publicising the locations of sensitive wildlife habitats, forest interiors, waterfalls, grasslands, valleys and other ecologically important areas without any restrictions.
The signatories included Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, Kerala River Protection Committee, Nilambur Natural History Society and so on, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The organisations claimed that around 250 ecologically sensitive wildlife habitats and core forest areas, where public entry is prohibited without prior permission from the Forest Department, have been illegally geo-tagged on online platforms. They also alleged that guides and drivers associated with eco-tourism centres were among those sharing geo-tagged locations on social media.
Referring to recent incidents, the organisations said a group of youngsters who allegedly entered the Kuttiyadi forests in Kozhikode division without permission got stranded in the forest last week, following which the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) registered a case. They also cited a similar case registered against a vlogger for trespassing into the Nilambur North forest division.
The environmental groups alleged that while action had been initiated in some cases, officials in certain places were promoting such activities. They warned that the geo-tagging of sensitive forest locations could be misused by poachers, illegal hunters and timber smugglers, besides aggravating human-wildlife conflict, forest fires, habitat degradation and biodiversity loss.
The organisations urged the Forest Department to frame strict guidelines and take legal action to prevent the unauthorised sharing of sensitive forest locations.
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