ETV Bharat / state

Environmental Compensation Imposed Against 19 Hotels In Mussorie

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal that environmental compensation has been imposed against 19 hotels for allegedly violating green norms in Mussoorie, while show-cause notices were issued against 30 others.

The green body is hearing the matter regarding hotels operating in Mussoorie without following environmental norms, besides the unregulated withdrawal of water from the Mussoorie lake, mainly by hotels. In December last year, the tribunal had directed the UKPCB to take expeditious steps and complete the process of calculation and levy of EC after following the principles of natural justice.

In an order dated July 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said that the UKPCB’s action-taken report disclosed that environmental compensation had been imposed against 19 defaulting hotels while show-cause notices were issued to 30 others.